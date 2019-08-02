Brief Commentary On Empresaria Group plc's (LON:EMR) Fundamentals

I've been keeping an eye on Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe EMR has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a notable dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Empresaria Group here.

Established dividend payer with adequate balance sheet

EMR's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that EMR has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Debt funding requires timely payments on interest to lenders. EMR’s earnings sufficiently covered its interest in the prior year, which indicates there’s low risk associated with the company not being able to meet these key expenses.

AIM:EMR Historical Debt, August 2nd 2019 More

EMR is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

AIM:EMR Historical Dividend Yield, August 2nd 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Empresaria Group, there are three essential aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for EMR’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for EMR’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has EMR's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of EMR? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.