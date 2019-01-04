Brief Commentary On FBD Holdings plc’s (ISE:EG7) Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on FBD Holdings plc (ISE:EG7) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. EG7 is a company with great financial health as well as a a great history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, take a look at the report on FBD Holdings here.

In the past couple of years, EG7 has ramped up its bottom line by over 100%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did EG7 outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Insurance industry expansion, which generated a 1.1% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. EG7’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 19%, which means its debt level is acceptable. This means that EG7’s capital structure strikes a good balance between low-cost debt funding and maintaining financial flexibility without overly restrictive terms of debt. EG7 appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.5x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

ISE:EG7 Income Statement Export January 4th 19 More

