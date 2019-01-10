Brief Commentary On James Fisher and Sons plc’s (LON:FSJ) Fundamentals

I’ve been keeping an eye on James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe FSJ has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-robust , dividend-paying company with a an impressive history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on James Fisher and Sons here.

Excellent balance sheet with proven track record and pays a dividend

FSJ delivered a bottom-line expansion of 12% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did FSJ outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Infrastructure industry expansion, which generated a 6.4% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. FSJ’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that FSJ has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. FSJ’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.28x total debt over the past year, which implies that FSJ’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

LSE:FSJ Income Statement Export January 10th 19 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, FSJ is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 1.6%.

LSE:FSJ Historical Dividend Yield January 10th 19 More

Next Steps:

For James Fisher and Sons, I’ve compiled three essential aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for FSJ’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for FSJ’s outlook. Valuation: What is FSJ worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FSJ is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of FSJ? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



