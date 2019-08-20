Brief Commentary On K3 Capital Group PLC's (LON:K3C) Fundamentals

I've been keeping an eye on K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe K3C has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-healthy company with an impressive history of performance, trading at a discount. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on K3 Capital Group here.

Outstanding track record with flawless balance sheet and pays a dividend

Over the past year, K3C has grown its earnings by 71%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 81%, which is an notable feat for the company. K3C's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that K3C manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about K3C’s debt levels because the company has none! It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

AIM:K3C Income Statement, August 20th 2019 More

K3C's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if K3C's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the professional services industry, K3C is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This bolsters the proposition that K3C's price is currently discounted.

AIM:K3C Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 20th 2019 More

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.