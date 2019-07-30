Brief Commentary On Meghmani Organics Limited's (NSE:MEGH) Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Meghmani Organics Limited (NSE:MEGH), there's is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive history of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Meghmani Organics here.

Outstanding track record with excellent balance sheet

Over the past year, MEGH has grown its earnings by 47%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 26%, which is what investors like to see! MEGH's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. MEGH's has produced operating cash levels of 0.52x total debt over the past year, which implies that MEGH's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NSEI:MEGH Income Statement, July 30th 2019 More

