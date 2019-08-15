Brief Commentary On Rathbone Brothers Plc's (LON:RAT) Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT), there's is a financially-sound company with a great history of dividend payments and a excellent growth outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Rathbone Brothers here.

Excellent balance sheet with reasonable growth potential and pays a dividend

RAT's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. RAT seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 15.86x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

LSE:RAT Past and Future Earnings, August 15th 2019 More

RAT dishes out decent dividend payments over time, beating the low-risk savings rate, which is able to compensate investors for taking on the risk of holding a risky stock over a riskless asset. That said, please remember that dividend yields are a function of stock prices and corporate profits, both of which can be volatile.

LSE:RAT Historical Dividend Yield, August 15th 2019 More

