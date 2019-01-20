Brief Commentary On Senior plc’s (LON:SNR) Fundamentals

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Senior plc (LON:SNR), it is a well-regarded dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Senior here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

SNR is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that SNR manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. SNR appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.62x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, SNR is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 3.2%.

Next Steps:

For Senior, there are three fundamental factors you should further research:

