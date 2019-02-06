Brief Commentary On Servizi Italia S.p.A.’s (BIT:SRI) Fundamentals

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Servizi Italia S.p.A. (BIT:SRI), there’s is a financially-robust company with a a great track record high-grade dividend payments, trading at a great value. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Servizi Italia here.

Undervalued with adequate balance sheet and pays a dividend

SRI’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.66x total debt over the past year, which implies that SRI’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings. Debt funding requires timely payments on interest to lenders. SRI’s earnings sufficiently covered its interest in the prior year, which indicates there’s low risk associated with the company not being able to meet these key expenses. SRI is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company’s expected cash flow going forward. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if SRI’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, SRI’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This bolsters the proposition that SRI’s price is currently discounted.

Income investors would also be happy to know that SRI is one of the highest dividend payers in the market, with current dividend yield standing at 4.7%. SRI has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

For Servizi Italia, there are three key aspects you should further examine:

