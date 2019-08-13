Brief Commentary On Signify N.V.'s (AMS:LIGHT) Fundamentals

Signify N.V. (AMS:LIGHT) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of LIGHT, it is a financially-robust company with a great track record of performance, trading at a great value. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Signify here.

Undervalued with proven track record

Over the past year, LIGHT has grown its earnings by 48%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did LIGHT outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Electrical industry expansion, which generated a 3.0% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! LIGHT's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. LIGHT's has produced operating cash levels of 0.4x total debt over the past year, which implies that LIGHT's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

ENXTAM:LIGHT Income Statement, August 13th 2019 More

LIGHT's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of LIGHT's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, LIGHT's share price is trading below the group's average. This supports the theory that LIGHT is potentially underpriced.

ENXTAM:LIGHT Intrinsic value, August 13th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Signify, I've compiled three pertinent aspects you should further research:

