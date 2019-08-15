Brief Commentary On Smartphoto Group NV's (EBR:SMAR) Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Smartphoto Group NV (EBR:SMAR) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. SMAR is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Smartphoto Group here.

Flawless balance sheet and undervalued

SMAR's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that SMAR has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. SMAR appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 5.64x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated. SMAR's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of SMAR's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, SMAR's share price is trading below the group's average. This supports the theory that SMAR is potentially underpriced.

ENXTBR:SMAR Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 15th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Smartphoto Group, I've compiled three key aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SMAR’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SMAR’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has SMAR's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of SMAR? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.