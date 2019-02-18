Brief Commentary On Sunteck Realty Limited’s (NSE:SUNTECK) Fundamentals

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Sunteck Realty Limited (NSE:SUNTECK) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of SUNTECK, it is a financially-healthy company with an impressive track record and an optimistic future outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Sunteck Realty here.

Solid track record with high growth potential

One reason why investors are attracted to SUNTECK is its notable earnings growth potential in the near future of 34%. The optimistic bottom-line growth is supported by a similarly outstanding revenue growth over the same time period, which indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. Over the past year, SUNTECK has grown its earnings by 23%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. In addition to beating its historical values, SUNTECK also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 8.6%. This is an notable feat for the company.

NSEI:SUNTECK Future Profit February 18th 19 More

SUNTECK’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. SUNTECK’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 20%, which means its debt level is reasonable. This indicates a good balance between taking advantage of low cost funding through debt financing, but having enough financial flexibility and headroom to grow debt in the future.

NSEI:SUNTECK Historical Debt February 18th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Sunteck Realty, I’ve compiled three pertinent factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is SUNTECK worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SUNTECK is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does SUNTECK return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from SUNTECK as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of SUNTECK? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. On rare occasion, data errors may occur. Thank you for reading.



