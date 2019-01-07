Brief Commentary On TAKKT AG’s (ETR:TTK) Fundamentals

TAKKT AG (ETR:TTK) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of TTK, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a great history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on TAKKT here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

In the previous year, TTK has ramped up its bottom line by 23%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did TTK outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Online Retail industry expansion, which generated a 9.9% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! TTK’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that TTK has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. TTK appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.48x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

XTRA:TTK Income Statement Export January 7th 19 More

