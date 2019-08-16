Brief Commentary On UMT United Mobility Technology AG's (ETR:UMD) Fundamentals

UMT United Mobility Technology AG (ETR:UMD) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of UMD, it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on UMT United Mobility Technology here.

Good value with adequate balance sheet

UMD is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. UMD's has produced operating cash levels of 2540x total debt over the past year, which implies that UMD's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings. UMD's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of UMD's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Compared to the rest of the software industry, UMD is also trading below its peers of similar sizes in terms of their assets. This supports the theory that UMD is potentially underpriced.

Next Steps:

For UMT United Mobility Technology, I've put together three important factors you should look at:

