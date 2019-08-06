Brief Commentary On Vaibhav Global Limited's (NSE:VAIBHAVGBL) Fundamentals

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Vaibhav Global Limited (NSE:VAIBHAVGBL), it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive history of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Vaibhav Global here.

Flawless balance sheet with outstanding track record

VAIBHAVGBL delivered a bottom-line expansion of 26% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 23%, which paints a buoyant picture for the company. VAIBHAVGBL's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. VAIBHAVGBL's has produced operating cash levels of 3.08x total debt over the past year, which implies that VAIBHAVGBL's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NSEI:VAIBHAVGBL Income Statement, August 6th 2019 More

