Brief Commentary On Vista Group International Limited's (NZSE:VGL) Fundamentals

Vista Group International Limited (NZSE:VGL) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of VGL, it is a financially-sound company with an impressive track record and a buoyant future outlook. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Vista Group International here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

VGL is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 22% in the upcoming year. This growth in the bottom-line is bolstered by an impressive top-line expansion of 52% over the same period, which is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. Over the past year, VGL has grown its earnings by 27%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did VGL outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Software industry expansion, which generated a 7.7% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future.

VGL's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that VGL manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. VGL appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 2.31x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

