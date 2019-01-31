A Brief History of President Trump's Stance on Climate Change: Lies, Misstatements, Misspellings

As a dangerously cold polar vortex descends upon the midwest this week, President Donald Trump used Twitter to claim that the Arctic-like temperatures are proof that global warming doesn’t exist.

“In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!”

Beyond his spelling error (“Waming” instead of “Warming”), the president’s message was erroneous to the extreme. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was quick to refute his logic.

“Winter storms don’t prove that global warming isn’t happening,” a NOAA staffer tweeted on Tuesday with a cartoon explanation.

This isn’t the first time Trump has used cold weather to refute global warming. He first began denouncing the science of climate change on Twitter in 2011.

“It snowed over 4 inches this past weekend in New York City,” Trump wrote on Nov. 1, 2011. “It is still October. So much for Global Warming.”

While Trump has repeated variations of this argument on Twitter over the course of eight years, repetition hasn’t made his logic accurate. Scientists and pundits alike have pushed back against Trump to explain that there’s a difference between climate and weather.

“If you look at the temperature map for the climate as a whole right now, the entire rest of the planet is warmer than the historical average with the exception of the Eastern United States and Canada, and the last three years — 2014, 2015 and 2016 — have been consecutively the warmest years on record,” Adam Sobel, an atmospheric scientist, told CBS News when debunking Trump’s latest global warming tweet.

He continued, “So the notion that ‘there’s cold weather happening somewhere so global warming is not happening’ is well understood by people who take the issue seriously to be false.”

For decades, scientists and government agencies have warned about the dangers of climate change and how human activity has brought it about. In November 2018, the National Climate Assessment was released with the backing of 12 government agencies to warn about the devastating impact of climate change on the United States, according to Time.

But even a landmark report from his own government didn’t sway Trump, who had already outraged the globe when he pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement in June 2017. (The historic international agreement was created to control emissions that cause climate change.)

