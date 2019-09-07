A brief history of how Trump came up with the false claim that Hurricane Dorian could hit Alabama

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead





Trump has spent the last several days doubling down on his claim that Hurricane Dorian could strike parts of Alabama, despite the state no longer being in the hurricane's path at the time he made the claim.

The president's confusion stemmed from earlier forecasts that showed a slight probability of tropical-storm-force winds affecting Alabama, but Trump has since used his misstatement and the reporting on it to boost his narrative that news media is unfairly attacking him.

The National Hurricane Center corrected the president, who has since used video manipulation and outdated maps marked with Sharpie to support his false claim, within 20 minutes of his initial incorrect tweet.

What started out as a clear misunderstanding on President Donald Trump's part has morphed into him attacking the media for reporting on his false claim. In the process of using his Twitter account to retweet official Hurricane Dorian forecasts from the National Hurricane Center, Trump incorrectly stated on Sunday that the storm could hit Alabama.

Despite being corrected within 20 minutes by the National Weather Service, Trump went on to lash out repeatedly against journalists who reported on his false claim, defending himself via outdated maps, video manipulation, and even with a six-day-old map that he had been altered with a Sharpie marker.

Here's how Trump's confusion over Alabama and Hurricane Dorian's trajectory originated, and a timeline of what has happened since, as he continues to double down on his misstatement and attack the news media.

Friday, August 30:

NOAA

On August 30, the NHC tweeted out a forecast of Hurricane Dorian's trajectory toward the US, based on information and data available at that time. The possible path showed the storm making landfall over Florida, with the potential affected area reaching into Georgia and North Carolina.

Even then, the map did not show Hurricane Dorian affecting Alabama. Per photos uploaded to the White House Flickr account, this map was used in an early briefing in the Oval Office.

Later, Trump would use other maps that were not issued by the NHC to defend his claim that the hurricane could have hit Alabama.

Forecasts display estimated paths of weather patterns, so there is always a degree of uncertainty leading up to a storm's approach – but there was never a statistically significant chance that Dorian would actually "hit" Alabama, as the president would go on to tweet.







Saturday, August 31:

Early Saturday, by 8 AM EDT, the NHC's official predicted trajectory for Hurricane Dorian shifted dramatically, and it no longer showed the storm making landfall in Florida. Rather, the entire forecast shifted north, steering clear of Alabama even more than earlier forecasts.

Sunday, Sept. 1:

In addition to Florida - South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE!