Brief standoff ends in arrest in Austin

Jul. 14—AUSTIN — A person is in custody following a brief standoff Wednesday, July 14, morning in Austin.

At 8:45 a.m., the Austin Police Department responded to an ongoing domestic on the 500 block of West Oakland Avenue. Initial reports indicated that the suspect may have had a firearm, according to a news release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan.

Streets in the area were shut down as a brief negotiation took place. The suspect was in custody by 9:25 a.m.

McKichan said there may be a continued police presence in the area as officers investigate the matter. There is no threat to the public.