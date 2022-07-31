In brief: street sweeping, master recyclers, bank earnings

DENNISON — The village will be sweep streets Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 6 a.m.

The downtown area and north end will be swept on Tuesday and the south side and Thornwood Park area will be swept on Wednesday.

The main business area (Grant Street) will be taken care of first on Tuesday to avoid any disruption with businesses.

The village asks residents to remove their vehicles from the streets by 6 a.m. and keep them off the streets until their street has been swept.

Questions or concerns may be addressed to the mayor's office at 740-922-4072.

Recycling enthusiasts needed for 2022 master recycler program

The Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Recycling District invites those passionate about recycling to participate in its fourth annual master recycler program, which will take place on select Tuesday evenings and some Saturday mornings from Sept. 6 through Oct. 11. The program location is split between the district office in Bolivar and several local facilities.

A course fee of $40 is required to cover the cost of food, supplies, and transportation, but financial assistance may be available. The deadline to apply for the program is Aug. 19. Applications are available on the district’s website at www.timetorecycle.org/masterrecycler.

Those interested in participating must be residents of Stark, Tuscarawas or Wayne County or work at a business/institution or attend a college/university located in those counties. Residents must be 18 years or older to participate in the program though the district would consider a 17-year-old if accompanied with a parent or designated guardian. For more information about the program, please visit www.timetorecycle.org/masterrecycler or call 1-800-678-9839.

First Federal Community Bank parent reports earnings

DOVER — FFD Financial Corp., parent company of First Federal Community Bank, National Association, has reported its unaudited earnings for the three-month and one-year periods ending June 30.

Net income was $2.3 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.77 and $9.1 million, or diluted earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter and year ending June 30, respectively.

Total assets increased 10.4%, net loans increased 14.8%, and total deposits increased 11.6% since last fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

The book value as of June 30, 2022 was $17.79 an increase of $0.43. The book value was negatively impacted by mark-to-market adjustments on the bank’s securities portfolio which decreased in value due to higher interest rates. Shareholders’ equity increased 2.7% since last fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. The closing share price on June 30, 2022, was $35, which represents a price- to-book trading ratio of 197%.

