Briefs for 07/24/2023

Jul. 23—Vingegaard wins Tour de France PARIS — Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France for a second straight year as cycling's most storied race finished Sunday on the famed Champs-Élysées. With a huge lead built up over main rival Tadej Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 winner, Vingegaard knew the victory was effectively his again before the largely ceremonial stage at the end of the 110th edition of the Tour. The 26-year-old Vingegaard drank champagne with his Jumbo-Visma teammates as they lined up together and posed for photos on the way to Paris. "It's been a long journey, yet it went by so fast," Vingegaard said. "Day after day, it was a super hard race with a super nice fight between me and Tadej. I've enjoyed every day. I hope to come back next year and see if I can take a third win." It had been a three-week slog over 3,405 kilometers (2,116 miles) with eight mountain stages across five mountain ranges. Vingegaard seized control of the race over two stages in the Alps. Little had separated the two rivals until Vingegaard finished a time trial 1 minute, 38 seconds ahead of Pogacar on Tuesday, then followed up the next day by finishing the toughest mountain stage of the race almost 6 minutes ahead of his exhausted rival. Source: Hornets sale approved CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Michael Jordan's sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the sale won't become official for at least another week. The decision ends Jordan's 13-year run as majority owner of the franchise. He will remain on as a minority owner. Jordan agreed to sell the team on June 16. However, when an NBA owner decides to sell it first must be approved by the league's Board of Governors. Djokovic pulls out in Toronto TORONTO — Novak Djokovic withdrew Sunday from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. Tennis Canada announced that Djokovic pulled out of the only Canadian stop on the ATP Tour schedule due to fatigue. The 36-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam champion was set to begin his hard-court preparations for the U.S. Open after falling to the top-ranked Alcaraz last Sunday in a five-set final at Wimbledon. American Christopher Eubanks will gain automatic entry into the main draw as Djokovic's replacement. Eubanks is fresh off a surprising quarterfinal run at Wimbledon, where he beat No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 12 seed Cam Norrie en route to the final eight.