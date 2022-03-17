Mar. 17—Botanical Garden holding barn sale Saturday

The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 2731 W. Second St., is having what's essentially a garage sale on Saturday, except it's a Big White Barn Sale, because that's where it is.

Susie Tyler, one of the garden's founders and its current volunteer coordinator, said, "The Cottage, gifted by Dr. Trey and Allison Truett, was moved here in 2002, and the time has arrived for some streamlining, including regaining some storage space. That's how our Big White Barn Sale came to be."

Many items from what's now called The Cottage at The Garden will be included.

The Truetts donated the 2,800-square-foot house, which was appraised at $250,000, to the garden.

But moving it 10 miles across town from 8 Stone Creek, putting in a foundation at the new site, plumbing, heating and air conditioning, sewers and an electrical hookup cost approximately $140,000.

It was a big event.

Tyler said Saturday's sale — from 8 a.m. to noon — will include household items, décor, patio furniture, gardening items and holiday decorations.

"And we lucked into several pieces of furniture from a family moving from Owensboro," she said.

The event is a fundraiser for the garden, which has a new entrance off West Second Street this year.

OPD responds to suspicious device at residence

The Owensboro Police Department was called to the 1700 block of Ohio Street on Wednesday afternoon to investigate a possible explosive device.

OPD reports say the possible explosive device was found behind a home.

The department's hazardous device unit "rendered the device safe," reports say. No additional information was available Wednesday evening.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can be sent to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

KSP arrests man on drug charges after chase

An Owensboro man is facing drug trafficking and felony possession of a handgun charges after leading Kentucky State Police troopers on a vehicle and foot chase Tuesday night.

KSP reports say the incident began at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, when a trooper spotted George A. Condor, 40, of the 600 block of Clay Street, driving a motorcycle "traveling 60 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone" on Triplett Street. Reports say the trooper attempted to pull over Condor's vehicle, but Condor fled down Triplett Street to East 25th Street.

Reports say Condor stopped the motorcycle and attempted to flee on foot, ignoring orders to stop. Reports say the trooper used a conducted energy weapon, but that the contacts broke when Condor fell down, and he tried to flee again. A second CEW cartridge was used, but Condor continued to flee until he was brought down and subdued by the trooper, reports say.

Troopers found a loaded handgun where Condor fell and found baggies containing suspected meth and heroin, reports say. They also found an EBT card that did not belong to Condor, reports say.

Condor was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of felony first-degree fleeing/evading police, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, fraudulent use of a credit card and various traffic violations.

Condor was incarcerated in the Daviess County Detention Center.