May 26—Thompson files for new Daviess Family Court seat

Angela Thompson, an Owensboro attorney who previously served as Domestic Relations commissioner, has filed to run for Daviess County's new Family Court seat.

Thompson was Domestic Relations Commissioner from 2013 to 2016, after which the commissioner position was replaced by Family Court. As commissioner, Thompson handled cases commonly heard in Family Court, including divorces, child custody and visitation issues and child support.

In private practice, Thompson has practiced in family law and worked as a guardian ad litem, which are attorneys appointed to represent the interest of children in child dependency, neglect and abuse cases.

In a press release, Thompson said, "Family law has been my passion since I began practicing law in Daviess County in 1993. As Domestic Relations Commissioner, my reputation was to treat everyone before me with respect and provide them with an opportunity to be heard. I followed the law and timely rendered decisions on matters before me.

"The families of Daviess County deserve a Family Court Judge that has the experience and integrity to ensure justice for all individuals that come before the Court."

County's spray parks open Saturday

Spray parks at Horse Fork Creek Park, Yellow Creek Park and Panther Creek Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28.

Ross Leigh, the county's parks director, said they will remain open through Labor Day.

"All spray parks are free and fully accessible to children of all ages," he said. "Horse Fork Creek Park's marquee attraction is Daviess County's only large dumping bucket and provides shade canopies, public restrooms, paved parking and easy access to the Greenbelt for pedestrians and bicycle riders."

Panther Creek Park sealcoating delayed

Panther Creek Park was scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, May 26, for asphalt sealcoating.

Story continues

But Jordan Rowe, the county's communications coordinator, said, "Due to weather conditions, the asphalt sealcoating at Panther Creek Park will be delayed until Wednesday, June 1, and Thursday, June 2."

Ex-teacher sentenced to prison in child porn case

BROWNSVILLE — A former Kentucky teacher has been sentenced to federal prison on charges of attempted online enticement of a minor and attempted production of child pornography.

William Lindsey, 30, of Brownsville, was sentenced to 15 years and 8 months on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green, the Daily News reported.

Lindsey pleaded guilty to the charges, which stemmed from an investigation that began when a detective, posing as a 15-year-old girl, was contacted on a chat website by a man whom detectives later identified as Lindsey, according to court records.

Lindsey was arrested in 2021 after authorities interviewed him at Edmonson County High School, where he taught music.

Lindsey told the court during the hearing that he "made egregious mistakes."

"I don't know what causes me to do these things," Lindsey said. "I wanted to stop for so long and I didn't have the tools for it."

Lindsey's attorney, Alan Simpson, requested a 15-year sentence, the minimum under federal law for his crimes, noting that his client had community support and no prior record.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers said Lindsey embarked on a "brazen pattern of conduct" and needed to be held accountable.