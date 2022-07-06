Jul. 6—Man arrested after fleeing from police

Timothy Roberts, 44, of Owensboro, was arrested Monday by the Owensboro Police Department after fleeing from police during a traffic stop.

According to a police statement Tuesday, officers determined Roberts had a warrant and asked him to exit the vehicle during the traffic stop at 5:04 p.m. Monday. After reportedly refusing to exit the vehicle, the officer attempted to remove him. The operator fled in the vehicle, dragging the officer for approximately 20-30 yards before crashing the vehicle and fleeing on foot into an unlocked building.

Officers were able to locate Roberts inside the building and he was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to comply with the sex offender registration (first offense). In addition to his warrant, he was also charged with: first-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), third-degree burglary, resisting arrest, no registration plates and failure to produce insurance card.

Roberts has at least 19 arrests since the age of 18. Some of his previous charges include: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of third-degree rape, four counts of third-degree sodomy, four counts of third-degree sexual abuse, three counts of terroristic threatening and failure to comply with sex offender registration.

The officer was treated at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for minor injuries and released.

Juveniles arrested on multiple charges Monday

Two juveniles were arrested Monday after fleeing from police and being found in possession of two firearms Monday.

According to a statement by the Owensboro Police Department Tuesday, officers initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of West Seventh Street and Frayser Avenue after observing a traffic violation Monday.

The occupants of the vehicle were two juveniles wearing ski masks. Officers located numerous fireworks in the vehicle. Dispatch previously received reports of juveniles wearing ski masks shooting fireworks out of a vehicle.

Story continues

When the juveniles exited the vehicle, one fled on foot before being caught by officers after a brief foot chase. The juvenile who fled (identified as Juvenile No. 1) reportedly had a fully loaded handgun with an extended 40-round magazine on him. A second loaded handgun was located inside the vehicle.

Juvenile No. 1 was taken into custody and transported to Warren Regional Juvenile Detention for: Possession of a handgun by a minor, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), fireworks in city limits. Juvenile No. 1 was also charged with theft by unlawful taking of a motor vehicle for a previous stolen vehicle investigation.

Juvenile No. 2 was taken into custody and transported to Warren Regional Juvenile Detention for: Possession of a handgun by a minor and fireworks in city limits.