Dec. 3—OCTC Chorus to hold holiday concert Monday

The Owensboro Community & Technical College Chorus will hold its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd.

The chorus will present a variety of works from 20th and 21st century composers, including Robert Cohen, Robert Batastini, Eric William Barnum, Zebulon Highben, Herbert Howells, John Gardner, Leo Nestor, and John Rutter.

The chorus is made up of OCTC students and community members and is directed by OCTC music professor Connie Ford.

The concert is free.

Man pardoned by Bevin convicted of strangulation

COVINGTON — A Kentucky man has been convicted of strangulation and domestic violence, three years after he was one of hundreds pardoned during former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's last days in office.

Joheim Bandy, 20, was found guilty by a jury in Kenton County this week, The Kentucky Enquirer reported. Since his 2019 pardon, Bandy has been charged in three separate strangulation cases, the newspaper reported.

Bandy was 15 when he was given a 13-year prison sentence for robbery and assault, according to court documents. He had served two years of that sentence when he was fully pardoned by Bevin.

Bevin wrote in the document that Bandy is "turning his life around," and "I am confident that he will do great things with his life." The Republican issued hundreds of pardons following his failed reelection bid.

, attracting criticism from lawmakers, prosecutors and victims who were outraged that violent felons were being released.

"The pardon (Bandy) received was shockingly irresponsible and it nearly cost a 22-year-old mother her life," Kenton Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said.

In the strangulation case, a victim identified in court documents as the mother of Bandy's child, told Covington police officers Bandy "pinned her against the wall, placing his hands around her neck, and restricting her ability to breathe."

Sanders said another trial for Bandy is scheduled to begin in February.

Work to begin on Purchase Parkway to extend I-69

FRANKFORT — Work will begin this month on upgrades to the Purchase Parkway in western Kentucky so that Interstate 69 can be extended from Mayfield to Fulton, officials said.

The $33.9 million project by Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers will bring the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway up to interstate standards, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in a statement. It also includes modernizing Exit 14 at Wingo and improving Exits 1 and 2 at Fulton.

Initial work will include clearing brush around the Wingo interchange and utility work to prepare for spring construction. Drivers will see construction signs, but there will be only a few intermittent traffic restrictions until early March. When construction begins in the spring, there will be a 55 mph work zone speed limit and more police in areas where work crews are present.

The project is expected to take two years, with completion expected by the end of 2024, officials said.