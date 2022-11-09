Briefs: Some city offices to be closed for Veterans Day

Marion Star
·2 min read

Mayor announces Veterans Day schedule

Mayor Scott Schertzer is announcing that some city departments will be closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday, while other departments will operate on their regular schedule for the day.

All offices in City Hall will be closed. As a result, the weekly early closure day for many offices in City Hall will be observed on Thursday. Most offices will be observing their Friday business hours on this day, with notable early closures being the Municipal Court and Utility Billing offices closing at 2 p.m.

Sanitation crews will collect garbage, recycling and yard waste on Friday. It is requested that customers with Friday sanitation service have their collections at curbside by 7 a.m.

Marion Area Transit will be open with buses operating normal business hours on Friday.

The Marion Senior Center will be open Friday with senior transportation available from 8 a.m. – 3:30 pm. The Center will also host a special “Veterans Day Celebration” beginning at noon with a free lunch for all local veterans followed by a ceremony recognizing and honoring veterans in attendance. The public is welcome with non-veteran guests being able to purchase lunch tickets at the door for $4. Contact the Senior Center at 740-387-6100 for additional information.

Essential services including fire, police, and airport will operate as usual Friday.

Turning Point awarded family violence prevention grant

COLUMBUS — Sixty-seven local victim service providers have been awarded a total of nearly $3.6 million to safely support victims of crime. Among them is Turning Point, which was awarded $42,781.99. Projects in 51 Ohio counties will be funded by grants through the 2022 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) program.

The purpose of the federal FVPSA Program is to support the establishment, maintenance and expansion of programs and projects to:• prevent incidents of family violence, domestic violence and dating violence;• provide immediate shelter, supportive services and access to community-based programs for victims of family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence and their dependents;• provide specialized services for children exposed to family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence, underserved populations, and victims who are members of racial and ethnic minority populations.

For more information, visit ocjs.ohio.gov.

Marion church to host bazaar

Prospect Street United Methodist Church at 185 S. Prospect St. in Marion, will hold its Missions Bazaar from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday.

The church kitchen will be serving breakfast and lunch during the event.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Some Marion City offices to be closed for Veterans Day

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan headlines night of state abortion rights victories

    Voters in at least three states, including the battleground state of Michigan, approved ballot measures in favor of abortion rights on Tuesday, ensuring access to the procedure within their borders after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Michigan voters passed a constitutional amendment known as Proposal 3 that enshrines the right to an abortion by nearly 55%, according to Edison Research. In California and Vermont, voters also approved adding abortion protections to their state constitutions.

  • Ithaca Energy shares dip after UK's largest IPO this year

    LONDON (Reuters) -Ithaca Energy shares dipped on their London debut on Wednesday after the North Sea oil and gas producer defied volatile markets to deliver Britain's largest initial public offering (IPO) this year, and Europe's fifth biggest. At the same time, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.4% and an index of European oil and gas stocks was down 0.9%. The IPO, which priced at the bottom of the expected price range, gave an initial valuation of 2.45 billion pounds ($2.83 billion) for the company.

  • California Voters Reject Tax-the-Rich Measure for Electric Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- California voters rejected a measure that would have levied an additional tax on millionaires to raise money for climate-related programs.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFAbout 57% of voters opposed Proposition 30, according to the Associated Pres

  • California voters reject tax on rich for more electric cars

    California’s wealthiest residents won’t see a tax increase after voters rejected a measure Tuesday that would have boosted rates on incomes above $2 million to help put more electric cars on the roads. Proposition 30′s defeat marks a win for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who campaigned against it despite his administration’s moves to ban the sale of most new gas-powered cars next decade. “California voters decisively rejected this poorly crafted and unnecessary tax hike," the “no" campaign said in a statement.

  • Casey Anthony back in spotlight nearly 14 years after toddler daughter found dead

    The three-part docuseries, "Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies," is expected to air on Peacock on November 29, according to a 38-second teaser released Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

    US law enforcement raided home of hacker who admitted to stealing cryptocurrency from Silk Road site

  • 911 call made from Apple Watch of Washington woman buried alive released

    Young An, 42, was allegedly attacked by her husband, Chae Kyong An,53, in her home on Oct. 16 after they spoke about their ongoing divorce and finances. Chae allegedly punched Young multiple times before binding her eyes, hands and body with duct tape. Before Young was driven into woods near Lacey to be buried, she managed to contact 911 and send a notification to her emergency contacts using her Apple Watch.

  • Girl rescued after years in captivity "hardly able to climb stairs"

    "The girl has never seen the outside world," according to a senior prosecutor in western Germany.

  • Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say

    The woman was found with the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile, police said.

  • ‘Embarrassed’ University of Kentucky Student to Withdraw After Hurling Slurs at Black Student

    Facebook: Betsy Spring The white student who hurled racial slurs as she attacked a Black student over the weekend intends to withdraw from the University of Kentucky after a wave of fierce backlash.Sophia Rosing, who was arrested over the weekend and slapped with several charges, plans to withdraw within the next couple of days, her attorney told NBC News.“She’s a very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady,” Fred Peters said. He added that Rosing would undergo sensitivity training after le

  • Seattle Police Chief addresses school shooting in North Seattle

    Seattle Police say the gunman who shot another person inside Ingraham High School is now in custody. The victim is at Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

  • Police release photo of suspect in deadly road rage shooting on 635 in Garland

    Police are hoping other drivers who witnessed the shooting will come forward with information. Right now, they are relying on a video that was taken in the 30-year-old victim’s final moments.

  • 2 suspects arrested after shooting at North Seattle high school

    Seattle Police say two suspects - both armed - were arrested on a city bus a couple blocks away from Ingraham High School. Authorities say there was a shooting that left one person injured inside the school early Tuesday morning.

  • Asian man punched, shot with gel pellets by muggers on NYC subway

    A 34-year-old Asian man was robbed of his prescription glasses in a violent attack involving a gel gun on the New York City subway on Sunday. The incident, initiated by a group of muggers, began inside a Manhattan-bound No. 7 train at the Main Street station in Flushing at around 4:30 p.m., according to police. As the victim got off at the Jackson Heights – Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station, the perps followed, snatched his $500 prescription Ray-Ban glasses and smacked him in the face, the New York Daily News reported.

  • Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun Arrested, Charged With Felony

    The controversial figure was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance, appearing nude at a pool, and throwing water at a police officer.

  • A Gay Man Revealed The Story Of How His Ex-Wife Realized He Was Having A Same-Sex Affair, And It's Sparking A Heated Debate

    "All I knew was how to be what other people needed. I was raised from birth until my early 20s in church. Looking back, I spent a lot of those years in survival mode."View Entire Post ›

  • Police arrest suspect in 1994 cold case killing of couple, 3-year-old son in Texas home

    Texas police made an arrest in a cold case killing nearly 30 years after a toddler and his parents were stabbed to death inside their home.

  • Two Suspects In Custody After Missing Tennessee Mom Is Found Dead

    Police say they have two suspects in custody after finding the remains of an eastern Tennessee mom who was reported missing on Halloween. Chelsie Walker, 24, was last seen alive on Oct. 29 at a Walmart in Madisonville, Tennessee — about 45 miles southwest of Knoxville — the Madisonville Police Department announced last week. According to Knoxville ABC affiliate WATE, she was an employee there and was seen leaving after her shift. She was reported missing on Oct. 31, police have said, and a subse

  • Portland prosecutors decide against charging man who fatally stabbed landlord dressed as Michael Myers

    The Multnomah County DA will not pursue charges in a bizarre case where a Portland homeowner was stabbed to death with a sword while dressed as "Halloween" slasher Michael Myers.

  • Aspiring Nashville country artist who shot homeless man after he asked her to move car avoids jail

    An aspiring country artist living in Nashville was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault after the shooting.