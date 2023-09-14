Briefs: Deer hunting and CWD testing, Paleontology in the Park, 'Barbie' at the Palace

Additional deer hunting and CWD testing in Marion, Wyandot and Hardin counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hunters in Marion, Wyandot and Hardin counties have additional opportunities to harvest white-tailed deer as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife continues to monitor for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in the region.

Since the fall of 2020, 23 wild deer in Ohio have tested positive for CWD, all in Marion and Wyandot counties. A disease surveillance area in Marion, Wyandot and Hardin counties was established in 2021 and remains in effect. CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer and other similar species, including mule deer, elk, and moose. No evidence exists that CWD can spread to humans, pets, or livestock.

The Division of Wildlife established earlier hunting seasons within the disease surveillance area to slow the spread of CWD by reducing deer numbers before the breeding season. Archery hunting season began Saturday and an early gun hunting season is open Oct. 7-9.

CWD sampling is required for all deer harvested within the disease surveillance area Oct. 7-9, Nov. 4-5, Nov. 11-12, as well as during the entire seven-day gun season (Nov. 27-Dec. 3). Staffed sampling locations will be available during the seven-day gun season in Marion County at Rural King, 233 American Blvd., and the Big Island Wildlife Area Headquarters, 5389 Larue-Prospect Road West, New Bloomington. Other locations include the Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area Headquarters in Harpster, the Wyandot County Fairgrounds in Upper Sandusky, the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Kenton and the McGuffey Conservation Club in Ada.

Outside the seven-day gun season, hunters should use self-serve kiosks for mandatory sampling or for free voluntary sampling throughout the deer season.

Paleontology in the Park to be held Saturday

The Marion County Park District will host Paleontology in the Park at the Tallgrass Trail Nature Center, 2093 Holland Road West, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. The free program is suitable for all ages.

Highlights include paleontologist and curator Dale Gnidovic of OSU’s Orton Geological Museum, geologists from the Ohio Geological Survey, Marion resident Rick Haver − who as an OSUM student in 1976 helped to excavate the remains of Marion’s own Woolly Mammoth within sight of the current Trail − and Nina the Allosaurus from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Those completing six of the 12 activities will receive free 450 million-year-old Ordovician fossils and young children will take home a small toy dinosaur from the Dino Dig.

'Barbie' coming to the Marion Palace Theatre

The Palace Cultural Arts Association is bringing the recent movie release "Barbie" to the Marion Palace Theatre big screen this weekend. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Sunday matinee will be shown with open captions.

Tickets will be available at the door. The cost is $5 general admission or $3 for Palace members with card.

Marion church offering free meal Friday

Prospect Street United Methodist Church, located at 185 S. Prospect St., will hold its free monthly neighborhood supper from 5-6 p.m. Friday, as a carryout meal.

Marion Star

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion County deer hunting & CWD testing, park program, 'Barbie' movie