Briefs: Domestic Violence Shelter funding, free produce, St. Peter's concert and more

Criminal justice agency awards funds to help domestic violence victims

COLUMBUS — The Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) has awarded more than $3 million in federal emergency shelter and supportive services grants for domestic violence victims and their dependents.

The 32 projects in 24 counties will help community-based, nonprofit organizations to provide emergency shelter and/or supportive services for victims of family violence, domestic violence, and dating violence and their dependents.

Among the recipients is The Domestic Violence Shelter Inc. in Richland County, which was awarded $70,348.

Funding will support the establishment, maintenance, and expansion of programs and projects that prevent incidents of violence and provide shelter and specialized services. Funds can be used for COVID-19 testing, vaccine access, mobile health unit access, and workforce expansions, capacity building, and supports.

Free produce distribution at Mansfield church Tuesday

First English Lutheran Church, 53 Park Ave. W., South Mulberry St., Mansfield, offers a free produce drive-thru distribution on the second Tuesday of the month, April-November. The next distribution will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.

The church receives more than 8,000 pounds of fresh produce for the distribution, which is open to everyone. Participants must show a state ID, driver's license or proof of residence.

First English volunteers will load the produce in the back or trunk of each vehicle.

For more information, call the church at 419-522-0662.

St. Peter's Music Series kicks off Saturday

St. Peter’s Music Series 2023/2024 season premieres Saturday with acclaimed violinist Andrew Sords, performing in concert with cellist Nathanael Matthews and pianist Elizabeth DeMio and featuring a program including works by Johannes Brahms, Clara Schumann, G.F Handel as orchestrated by Johan Halvorsen, and Dimitri Shostakovich.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church, 60 South Mulberry Street in Mansfield. The concert is open to the public and admission is free. A freewill offering will be taken to support the efforts and programs of the music series.

Additional information is available by calling the St. Peter’s Music Series at 419-524-2572, ext. 2113.

Boating classes start Sept. 12 and 13

The nonprofit Mansfield Power Squadron will be starting two new America’s Boating Courses. Classes begin Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information, contact course coordinator and Squadron education officer Charlie Tarbert at 419-564-7317.

Upcoming meetings:

● Shelby Park Board, 7 p.m., Monday, conference room, 5 Water St., Shelby

● Ontario Board of Education, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Ontario High School library, 467 Shelby Ontario Road, Ontario

Mansfield News Journal

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Domestic Violence Shelter funding, free produce, St. Peter's concert