Briefs filed defending judge's decisions in Delphi murder case

INDIANAPOLIS — An attorney for Special Judge Frances Gull filed a rebuttal brief Monday to suspected Delphi killer Richard Allen's pleadings in which he asks for his original attorneys to be reinstated and for Gull to be removed from the case.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita also filed an advisory brief Monday in support of Gull's rulings to remove Allen's public defenders and appoint new attorneys to represent Allen against allegations that he killed 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017.

Gull removed Allen's public defenders during an Oct. 31 hearing after the two attorneys — Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi — failed to follow through with their Oct. 19 verbal commitments to resign from Allen's case.

Judge Frances Gull speaks at the Oct. 19 hearing of accused Delphi killer Richard Allen.

In Gull's brief, her attorney, Matthew Gutwein, wrote, "This Court has never issued a writ to reinstate counsel where, as here, the trial court removed counsel based on the court’s reasonable findings that counsel had engaged in multiple acts of gross negligence, compromising the accused’s Constitutional right to competent assistance of counsel."

Instead of asking of the Indiana Supreme Court to review Gull's decision to remove Allen's first set of public defenders, Allen's should have used typical appellate process to challenge Gull's decisions, Gull's attorney wrote.

"If (Allen) ... believes that cases from other jurisdictions are persuasive in how (Judge Gull) ... should interpret the Sixth Amendment, (Allen) ... may present those arguments on interlocutory or direct appeal," Gull's attorney wrote. "(Allen) ... cannot file an original action to circumvent the normal appellate process.

"... Indiana’s appellate courts, as well as other state and federal appellate courts, routinely consider Sixth Amendment (right to legal counsel) challenges on interlocutory or direct appeal, including disputes about choice or removal of counsel."

"(Allen) ... asks this Court to use an original action to rule, for the first time in Indiana, that the Sixth Amendment prohibits a trial court from removing counsel whom the trial court has reasonably found to have been grossly negligent."

"... (Gull) ... acted well within her discretion to remove Baldwin and Rozzi over (Allen's) ... objections," the judge's brief argued. "The record supports that the trial court could reasonably conclude Baldwin and Rozzi committed multiple violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct, compromised ... (Allen's) defense, and that 'the totality of the circumstances demonstrate[d] gross negligence and incompetence on the part of the defense team.'”

Gull's brief cited four instances of gross negligence by Baldwin and Rozzi.

First, they did not take steps to safeguard evidence, and it was leaked to the public. Second, Baldwin sent an email with confidential work to a third party, but thought he was emailing Rozzi. Third, statements in a Nov. 29, 2022, news release crossed ethical boundaries for defense attorneys.

Lastly, the brief states, that Baldwin and Rozzi presented falsified information to the court during a hearing to reconsider keeping Allen housed in isolation at a maximum security prison before his trial.

Specifically, the brief states, "At the (June 20, 2023) hearing, the State presented evidence that 'clearly demonstrated the falsity' of ... (Allen's) claims."

This was addressed in Gull's July 19, 2023, order cited in Monday's brief.

“The evidence presented at the hearing ... did not support many of the allegations advanced by defendant counsel," Gull wrote in July. "In fact, the evidence presented demonstrated that the Defendant is treated more favorably than other inmates housed at the Westville Correctional Facility.”

As for Allen's request to remove Gull as special judge, there is nothing to indicate that the judge is biased against Allen, according to Monday's brief.

"... (A) judge’s findings adverse to a party do not show, or even imply, bias or prejudice," Monday's brief states.

The Indiana Public Defender Council filed an advisory brief earlier this month, siding with reinstating Baldwin and Rozzi.

Gull's attorney noted that there was nothing procedurally defective in removing Baldwin and Rozzi and appointing new public defenders. Therefore, the public defender council's arguments should not be considered by the Supreme Court.

There is nothing to indicate in the docket if or when the Indiana Supreme Court might weigh in on Allen's two motions for writs to have the Indiana Supreme Court review Gull's rulings and actions in the case.

