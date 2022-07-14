Briefs filed in Furmage Supreme Court appeal

Jul. 14—The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether or not to hear an appeal of Justin Furmage's rape and gross sexual imposition charges.

Furmage filed an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court on June 15, after the 11th District Court of Appeals rejected his appeal.

Furmage was convicted of eight counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and eight counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies. Judge Thomas Harris sentenced Furmage to 155 years in prison.

A brief filed with the supreme court by Furmage's attorneys claims the judge failed to hold a full hearing when jurors improperly heard a comment from a witness that Furmage was guilty. According to the brief, the judge failed to ask jurors if they told other jurors what they had heard from the witness.

The brief claims the prosecution bore the responsibility of proving the contact with the juror was harmless.

A response from prosecutors claimed the extent of questioning required in such a case is at the discretion of the judge. Jurors said they understood what they heard was not evidence, and they would put it out of their mind.

The appeal brief also continues objections from trial regarding a letter the prosecution and witnesses claimed was written by Furmage. At trial, Furmage's attorney disputed claims that the letter was from Furmage to the victim in the case.

The brief states the letter should not have been admitted into evidence.

The prosecution quoted the rules of evidence in their brief. The testimony from trial was admissible under the rules of evidence, according to the prosecution's brief.

Furmage's appeal brief also takes issue with the court not allowing an audio recording to be played to at trial in an attempt to rebut previous testimony. The audio was not allowed to be played because it did not identify the subject of the discussion. The brief claims the subject of the recording is obviously the victim.

The prosecution brief claims defendants aren't allowed to offer inadmissible evidence. The recording does not indicate they are talking about the the victim's credibility, according to the prosecution brief.

Story continues

Another grounds for appeal raised by Furmage's appeal is a claim of prosecutorial misconduct. The brief claims the prosecution crossed the line in closing arguments by bringing up information not in the record and voicing personal opinions.

Prosecutorial misconduct only takes place when a defendant is deprived of a fair trial, and Furmage's attorney only objected to one of the alleged instances of misconduct, according to the the prosecution brief. The judge also instructed the jury that comments from the prosecutor were argument, not evidence.

The final grounds for appeal raised by Furmage's appeal brief was he did not receive effective assistance of counsel, stating that a motion should have been made to dismiss multiple counts from the indictment after witness testimony.

The prosecution claimed sufficient evidence was presented to link Furmage to those crimes.

The Ohio Supreme Court will now decide whether or not to hear Furmage's appeal.