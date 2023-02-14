Briefs filed in Garcia appeal

Feb. 14—Briefs have been filed by both parties in Phil Garcia's appeal of his 10.5-year prison sentence on compelling prostitution and sexual imposition charges.

Garcia was charged in August 2018 with a variety of sex crimes, including rape, compelling prostitution and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He was indicted again in November 2018, on nine additional counts.

Garcia pleaded guilty to four counts of compelling prostitution, third-degree felonies, and seven counts of compelling prostitution, third-degree misdemeanors, in 2020. He was initially sentenced to five years in prison on three of the counts of compelling prostitution, and three years on the fourth, to be served consecutively, for a total of 18 years in prison.

However, the 11th District Court of Appeals ordered Garcia to be re-sentenced in late 2021, finding the statutory maximum sentence for those counts was three years, not five.

Garcia was re-sentenced by visiting Judge David Fuhry to 10.5 years in jail, three years on three of the counts, and18 months on the fourth.

At sentencing, an attorney for the state argued that Garcia should be sentenced to the statutory maximum.

In a brief filed with the appeals court on Jan. 3, Garcia's attorneys argued that the prosecution's argument in favor of a maximum sentence violated Garcia's written plea agreement.

The plea agreement, quoted in the brief, states that at sentencing, Garcia could ask the court to sentence him to community control, and prosecutors could argue for imprisonment.

The section of the plea agreement quoted in the brief does not explicitly say prosecutors cannot argue for a specific prison term. In the brief, Garcia's attorneys argue that, because the clause is ambiguous, it should be interpreted against the state.

The brief calls for Garcia's plea to be vacated, or for him to be re-sentenced for a second time by a new judge.

The brief filed by prosecutors states that Garcia used his position as a community leader to prey on children, primarily young Black boys.

Prosecutors also argue in the brief that at sentencing, the prosecutor was merely stating the same reasons that maximum sentences were appropriate.

Garcia was a Conneaut councilman, caterer, and high school sports official before being charged in this case.