Briefs for Friday

Feb. 2—Shane Arthur of James Monroe High School in Monroe County was among West Virginia students recently nominated by U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. for military service academies.

Arthur was nominated for the United States Naval Academy and the United States Military Academy.

"I am excited to nominate these excellent and outstanding West Virginia students to our nation's service academies," Miller said. "These students demonstrated a strong desire to serve in the most powerful military in the world and protect the United States from foreign adversaries. I am grateful for their future service to our nation and wish them all the best."

While a congressional nomination is required to apply, it does not guarantee admission. Students will be notified individually if they are granted admission to one of the service academies.

