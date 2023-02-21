Briefs: Police say gun threats at Galt school unfounded

Feb. 21—GALT — At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Galt Police Department officers responded to McCaffrey Middle School after receiving a report that a student was threatening violence with a firearm.

Officers contacted the student and the their parents, along with school administrators, and determined the allegation of criminal threats to be unfounded. No firearm was located in the student's possession or on campus.

Investigating officers later followed up on an additional call for service related to the initial earlier report of threats, which was also determined to be unfounded.

— Wes Bowers

Escaped inmate arrested in Valley Springs

VALLEY SPRINGS — At about 3 p.m. Feb. 14, Calaveras County Sheriff's deputies and probation officers, along with members of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force, were conducting follow-up investigation for escaped inmate Larry Albert McDonald, Jr. in the 400 Block of Highway 26.

During the search, McDonald fled from a trailer into a wooded area. A perimeter was established and air support was requested from the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, and a helicopter equipped with thermal imaging was dispatched to assist, reports state.

At about 6:27 p.m., the helicopter advised ground units they had located a possible heat signature, and McDonald was taken into custody at about 7:07 p.m. without incident.

He was booked into Calaveras County Jail on his original charges along with escaping from jail, a warrant issued by the San Joaquin Superior Court on three counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years, and and a second a warrant issued by the San Joaquin Superior Court on charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and assault with firearm on person.

— Wes Bowers