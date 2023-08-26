Briefs: Stockton man gets 28 to life for setting couple on fire

Aug. 26—STOCKTON — A Stockton man was sentenced to 28 years to life in state prison on Wednesday for a 2020 attack in which he set two people on fire, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced.

Galicinao, 38, was previously convicted of two counts of premeditated attempted murder causing great bodily injury, as well as a count of arson of an inhabited structure and additional charges.

On Aug. 15, 2020, Galicinao entered his neighbor's apartment with a flaming gas can and doused two residents of the apartment with it over an ongoing parking dispute, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office told Newsweek at the time of his arrest. Both adult residents of the apartment suffered burns on 85% of their bodies, but survived. Their 5-year-old daughter was in the shower at the time of the attack and was not injured.

Galicinao also suffered burns to 65% of his body, Newsweek reported in 2020.

— K. Cathey

Lodi police to conduct DUI checkpoint

LODI — The Lodi Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 to 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at an undisclosed location.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Wes Bowers

Galt P.D. to hold wreath-laying event, fundraiser for officer killed in 2021

GALT — Galt Police Department invites the public to a wreath-laying in honor of Officer Harminder Grewal at noon Saturday, Aug. 26 at the corner of Civic Drive and C Street.

The community is also invited to a fundraiser being held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Back Alley Brewhouse, 215 4th St. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Harminder Grewal Memorial.

An officer with the Galt department for more than two years, Grewal was named the 2020 Officer of the Year, and was recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving California for helping remove 64 impaired drivers from the streets in 2020.

On Aug. 22, 2021, Grewal and Officer Kapri Herrera were traveling north on Highway 99 to assist with the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County, when their patrol vehicle was struck head-on by a pickup truck that had jumped over the center median. Herrera suffered major injuries and Grewal was killed.

— News-Sentinel Staff

City of Galt seeks input on skate park

GALT — The City of Galt is inviting residents to a community input meeting about the design of the new Galt skate park, hosted American Ramp Company.

The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 at Chabolla Skate Park, 620 Chabolla Ave., Galt. Residents can also take an online survey at www.americanrampcompany.com/surveys/galt-skatepark.

— News-Sentinel Staff