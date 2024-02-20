Briefs for Tuesday Feb. 20

Feb. 20—Princeton Community Hospital to open outpatient lab

PRINCETON — WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital will be opening an outpatient laboratory collection area at the front of the hospital adjacent to the main lobby.

Previously, patients who had lab orders from their provider went to the lab located toward the center of the hospital after registering. Now, registration and lab work can all be completed within steps of the hospital's main entrance. The updated area will include two separate rooms for lab collections with one devoted solely to pediatric patients.

Existing space has been renovated to accommodate the lab. Construction began on the project in December 2023.

Plans call for seeing the first patients in the new lab on Wednesday, Feb. 21. The lab will be open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required.

The location of the Bluefield and Parkview labs has not changed.

McDowell County road closed until March 4

McDowell County Route 5/1, Coon Branch Road, will be closed from mile marker 10.6 to mile marker 10.9, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Tuesday, Feb. 20 through Monday, March 4 for slip repairs on weekdays only.

Coon Branch Road will be accessible from each end. However, local traffic is advised to use alternate routes. The exact schedule is weather dependent.

Fruit tree grafting workshop scheduled in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County Master Gardeners will offer a workshop on fruit tree grafting at the Fuller-Peery building, Tazewell County Fairground, Tazewell, VA, on Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m.. to noon. Registration starts at 8:45 am. The cost is $12 and includes four apple rootstocks.

Attendees should bring clean, sharp pruners. There will be a variety of apple scion wood available, but attendees are welcome to bring their own.

Call the VCE-Tazewell County Office (276-988-0405, then press "0", or 276-385-1811) to register.

Persons with a disability and desiring any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity can contact John Blankenship, Jr., VCE-Tazewell County, at 276-988-0405 (press 0) during business hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.

State Fair seeking submissions for annual art contest

LEWISBURG — The State Fair of West Virginia will host its Third Annual State Fair art contest.

The winning entry will be featured as the 2024 State Fair Print of the Year and will receive a cash prize, as well as a percentage of sales.

"We've been able to feature some amazing local artists over the last few years with the official fair portrait," State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said in a press release. "We are excited to continue to promote our local artists and can't wait to see what folks come up with."

The official State Fair print should portray a positive image of the State Fair of West Virginia or reflect activities in anticipation or preparation of the annual event. Guidelines include:

—Image should be 11-inches by 14 inches or 11 inches by 17 inches; vertical or horizontal will be acceptable.

—Medium may include oil, acrylic, watercolor, or pastels. Must be able to copy for print production purposes.

—Both professional and amateur artists are permitted to enter.

To enter, please submit a copy and/or picture of your work to Kellyt@statefairofwv.com by April 19, 2024.

For more information, please contact the State Fair Office at 304-645-1090, or email kellyt@statefairofwv.com.

WVU issues interim suspension of fraternity activities

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University notified Phi Sigma Phi fraternity on Friday, Feb. 16, of an interim suspension — taking effect immediately — following an allegation of hazing.

The Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities received the hazing complaint, which was originally reported to the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership, on the same day as the interim suspension notification for the registered fraternity.

The claim includes two alleged violations of the WVU Main Campus Student Code of Conduct for hazing of new members, specifically for (1) allegedly endangering or adversely affecting the mental or physical health or safety of another person or persons, and (2) causing extreme embarrassment or adversely affecting the dignity of another person or persons.

The interim suspension will remain in effect until the allegations are addressed through a formal hearing or other disposition. Phi Sigma Phi has five days to request a review and reconsideration of the sanctions.

New River CTC to host planning community forums

New River Community and Technical College will hold strategic planning community forums to gain input and insight from the internal and external constituent groups as the school prepares for the next step in updating its institutional strategic plan and finalizing the next step for its service excellence program. New River CTC is hostIng a public forum on each of its campuses. President Bonnie Copenhaver will lead the conversation with the public. The times and locations of these discussions are:

Mercer County Campus

1001 Mercer St., Princeton

—Thursday, Feb. 29, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Room G305

Greenbrier Valley Campus

653 Church St., Lewisburg

—Monday, March 4, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Room T205

Advanced Technology Center

527 Odd Road, Ghent

—Tuesday, March 5, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Room R201

Raleigh County Campus

280 University Drive, Beaver

