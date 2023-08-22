Briefs: Twig VI Garden Club mum sale, Ohio jobs, CDL student aid program

Mum sale set for Sept. 13

Twig VI Garden Club of Marion is having a Mum Sale from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 13 at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital and Marion Medical Campus. This is one of two fundraisers for Twig; the other fundraiser is a spring flower sale in May.

The Twig VI Garden Club takes care of the roses at OhioHealth Marion General and contributes funds for special projects within the hospital.

For more information, contact Marcia Weir at wjimwr@aol.com.

State has the most filled jobs in Ohio history

COLUMBUS — Ohio now has the most filled jobs in the history of the state — 5,639,200, according to data released from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Ohio's unemployment rate was 3.3% in July 2023, down from 3.4% in June 2023. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 12,100 over the month, from a revised 5,627,100 in June to 5,639,200 in July. This marks the lowest unemployment rate since 1976 when the series for reporting unemployment started. This is also the highest payroll employment reported since the series started in 1990.

Commercial Truck Driver Student Aid Program accepting applications

COLUMBUS — Ohio students seeking to earn a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) have a new opportunity to receive financial aid thanks to an Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) program.

The Commercial Truck Driver Student Aid Program is meant to promote and encourage job growth for Ohio’s commercial drivers through educational training in programs related to employment opportunities. Funds awarded to eligible institutions through a competitive application process will be disbursed in the form of grants and loans to students who enroll in approved CDL training programs at those institutions.

Students receiving funds to complete a CDL program must commit to reside and be employed in Ohio for a minimum of one year upon completion of the program. A total of up to $2,550,000 in funding is available through the program in this funding round, and eligible institutions can request a maximum of $200,000 to support their CDL programs.

CDL programs must qualify as eligible through the Ohio Department of Public Safety for students enrolled in these programs to be candidates for grants and loans.

Upcoming meetings:

▪ Scioto Conservancy District, 4:30 p.m., Aug. 28, AgCredit conference room, 1100 E. Center St., Marion

▪ River Valley Local Board of Education, 6 p.m., Sept. 6, Media Center, River Valley High School, 4280 Marion-Mt. Gilead Road, Marion

