Briefs: Two Richland County agencies awarded grants to reduce violence against women

DeWine approves $4 M in Violence Against Women Act grants

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced over $4 million in federal grants to reduce violence against women in Ohio. Two of the grants are coming to Richland County.

The Mansfield Division of Police will receive $44,397 for a family violence liaison officer. The Domestic Violence Shelter Inc. was awarded $35,000.

Administered by the Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS), the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) program assists local governments and non-profit community-based organizations in administering justice for and strengthening services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. In total, 125 grants were awarded to 95 local agencies in 47 counties.

Board of Elections closed this week

The members of the Richland County Board of Elections voted at their December board meeting to close the Board of Elections office through Jan. 2. The directors will monito emails and phone messages during this time and will be available as needed.

The staff is required to take vacation, personal or comp days for the four non-holiday days.

The Board of Elections office will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Galion City Schools host safety week for their youngest learners

GALION — Galion City Schools hosted a Community Helpers and Safety Week for students in the Primary School during the week of Dec. 5-9. The week's events were structured to educate the children about the important role of first responders and the critical jobs they perform, how to manage their own safety and how to care for aspects of their physical health. Students were encouraged to dress up daily to represent a first responder or community helper.

The week began with Galion police officers greeting children as they entered the building. Every summer, the Galion Police Department offers a week-long Safety Town Program for local students entering kindergarten. Other activities during the week included a home fire safety program, discussions about healthy media habits and staying safe online, and a lesson on managing emotions as part of the district's launch of its new “It’s OK!” campaign that will promote mental health awareness.

The Dental Outreach Team will visit GPS in February, offering regular preventative dental visits for those who chose to participate. In preparation, each student in the building received a new toothbrush.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield Police, Domestic Violence Shelter awarded state grants