Briefs: U.S. Attorney's Office, Marion Family YMCA, Trinity Lutheran, Area Agency on Aging

Marion organization awarded grant to aid victims of domestic violence

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio has announced that the Department’s Office on Violence Against Women (“OVW”) awarded $2,254,320 to bolster coordinated community responses aimed at bringing an end to domestic violence, as well as sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.

The Concerned Citizens Against Violence Against Women in Marion received a $550,000 grant to provide housing and support for up to 40 domestic violence survivors and their families. The project will collaborate with Turning Point Domestic Violence Services and Marion Goodwill Industries to assist with transitional housing within the community.

The funding awarded by the U.S. Attorney's Office during Domestic Violence Awareness Month prioritizes increasing access to justice, improving survivor safety, holding perpetrators accountable, and offering training and technical support to professionals addressing these crimes.

Marion Family YMCA announces new hours

Beginning Nov. 27, the Wellness Center at the Marion Family YMCA, 645 Barks Road E., will be open 24/7 for adult members ages 21 and older. This will be free to all members.

Members can apply on Nov. 27 for access to the 24/7. If you are not a member, you can join that day and your joining fee will be waived.

Monthly church breakfast on Saturday

Trinity Lutheran Church, 4535 Smeltzer Road, will host its monthly community breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the educational building at the rear of the church. The menu will consist of sausage gravy and biscuits, bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, pancakes, Danish, milk, juice and coffee. A $7 donation is suggested.

Area Agency on Aging hosts final Wellness Wednesday on Nov. 8

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Inc., in collaboration with Third Street Family Health Services, will host their final “Wellness Wednesday” event of 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hawkins Conference Center, 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario.

The special guest will be the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library. You can learn about their “Library of Things,” a collection of non-traditional library items that provide engaging experiences for people of all ages. Black Belt Pro Fitness will also be there to present a mini martial arts lesson.

Flu vaccinations will be available that day. Your insurance card and photo I.D. are required. The flu vaccination will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Individuals are encouraged to reach out to their providers, pharmacies or public health departments for additional vaccine clinics or locations.

Marion Star

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Domestic violence grant, YMCA hours, Trinity Lutheran breakfast