Briefs: Wanted man arrested after standoff in east Lodi

Feb. 26—LODI — A Lodi man that police had been seeking for nearly a month was arrested after a four-hour standoff on Lodi's east side on Wednesday.

The Lodi Police Department's SWAT team served a search warrant for Robert Leuenberger on the 00 block of East Oak Street late Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Leuenberger, 35, was taken into custody safely around 7:30 p.m. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail without bail for various weapons charges, resisting arrest and a parole violation, police said.

On Feb. 4, Leuenberger fled from a vehicle during a traffic stop and discarded a loaded and stolen handgun, police said.

— Wes Bowers

Fire districts to hold training burn southeast of Lodi

LODI — The Woodbridge and Mokelumne fire districts will hold a joint fire training burn between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 on East Harney Lane between Beckman Road and Wells Lane.

The training will provide the districts' firefighters an opportunity to practice and enhance their fire suppression skills, the districts said in an email to the Lodi News-Sentinel.

Drivers are asked to proceed with caution when driving in the area on Saturday.

— K. Cathey

Catalytic converter theft suspects arrested in Galt

GALT — At about 3:54 a.m. Wednesday, Galt police officers were called to the 800 block of Range Way on the report of subjects attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a red Toyota Prius.

No suspects were identified at that time, the Galt Police Department said, but surveillance video was obtained.

At about 5 a.m. that morning, officers received a call regarding two men with flashlights around a car. Officers searched the area and located a suspect vehicle. They conducted a traffic stop at South Lincoln Way and Kost Road, and found the two men, who matched the description of the suspects from the earlier call, police said.

During an investigation, officers reportedly found a catalytic converter that appeared cut and stolen, exhaust cutting tools, impact tools to remove exhaust bolts and a floor jack, police said. Part of the tools were modified to minimize external noise. When questioned, one of the thieves admitted participation in the crime, police said.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Vue Xiong of Merced and 38-year-old transient John Vue on suspicion of possession of stolen property, attempted grand theft and conspiracy. Both were booked into Sacramento County Jail.

— Wes Bowers

San Joaquin County to distribute food

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin County Human Services Agency's Food For You Program will be distributing food at 20 different locations throughout the county to eligible residents. Items include shelf-stable canned vegetables, fruit, meat, and dry foods such as rice or pasta.

On Wednesday, March 3:

—Lodi Salvation Army, 525 W. Lockeford St., Lodi. 9 to 11 a.m. ZIP codes 95240, 95241, 95242, 95220, 95632.

On Thursday, March 18:

—Lodi Community Center, 415 S. Sacramento St., Lodi. 8:30 to 11 a.m. ZIP codes 95240, 95241, 95242, 95220, 95632.

—Lockeford Seventh-day Adventist Church, 19900 Elliott Road, Lockeford. 8 to 11 a.m. ZIP codes 95227, 95237, 95253.

—Thornton Community Center, 26675 N. Sacramento Blvd., Thornton. Noon to 2 p.m. ZIP code 95686.

—Woodbridge Missionary Baptist Church, 673 Woodbridge Road, Woodbridge. 10 to 11 a.m. ZIP code 95258.

Food will be provided to residents who can affirm their total monthly income is no more than $2,498.83 for one person, $3,376.17 for two people; $4,253.50 for three people; $5,130.83 for four people; $6,008.17 for five people; and $6,885.50 for six. Add $877.33 for each additional person in the household.

— K. Cathey

Haggin Museum hosts McKee student art exhibition online

STOCKTON — The Haggin Museum is celebrating the 90th year of its annual Robert T. McKee Student Art Exhibition with a special virtual edition. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the exhibition — which features art by students in kindergarten through 12th grade — will be held online this year, opening it up to more students than ever.

Students from throughout the county are invited to submit artwork at the museum's website, and accepted art will be displayed in online galleries. Submissions are open until April 18, and accepted artwork will be added to the website within one business day. Prizes will be given out to one lucky exhibitor each Friday, starting March 5.

Alumni of all ages whose work was accepted in previous years are invited to submit art as well, in celebration of the exhibition's 90th anniversary.

For guidelines, to submit art or to view the online galleries, visit www.hagginmuseum.org/mckee.

— K. Cathey

San Joaquin County supervisors seek volunteers for board and commissions

STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to apply is March 19.

The board will consider qualified applications at its April 20 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.

—Behavioral Health Board — One consumer representative and two general interest representatives.

—Council for Quality Education and Care of Children — One public agency representative.

—Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council — One member.

Applications for all positions listed above are available at the Clerk of the Board office. 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, in Stockton, or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. Interested parties may also email committees@sjgov.org or call 209-468-2350.

— Wes Bowers

Ramps to be closed on Highway 99

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation will conduct various ramp and lane closures on Highway 99 for maintenance and construction operations. Work will occur as follows:

—Alternating closures of the left and right lanes of northbound Highway 99 from Highway 12 and Victor Road to Turner Road for k-rail installation Feb. 28 to March 5, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

—Alternating closures of the left and right lanes of southbound Highway 99 from Highway 12 and Victor Road to Turner Road for drainage work Feb. 28 to March 5, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Motorists should expect 5-minute delays, and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.

Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and materials and construction related issues.

— Wes Bowers