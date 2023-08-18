Briefs: Water bill assistance, homestead exemption legislation, Downtown Marion Senior Day

Help with water and sewer expenses available through September

The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs through Sept. 30.

This program is designed to help income-eligible Ohioans with their water and wastewater bills. Those who have been disconnected (or have a disconnection notice), have a past due amount, going into lien, have current charges, need to establish new service or pay to transfer service may be helped. To be eligible clients need to be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

To apply, contact Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission at 740-387-1039. Ohio Heartland CAC serves all Crawford, Marion and Morrow counties.

For details, contact Ohio Heartland Community Action, call your local Energy Assistance provider at 800-282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance) or visit energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Richardson introduces legislation expanding homestead exemptions for veterans

Rep. Tracy Richardson, R-Marysville, represents the 86th District in the Ohio House of Representatives.

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Tracy Richardson (R-Marysville) has introduced new legislation to provide property tax relief to Ohio’s disabled veterans.

The legislation, House Bill 254, will expand the enhanced homestead exemption to 100% of a home’s true value from the current cap of $50,000. Honorably discharged veterans who have a 100% disability rating will be eligible for this new exemption.

Richardson’s legislation will also expand eligibility for a homestead exemption to veterans based on their disability rating. Veterans with a disability rating of 70% or more will be able to exempt $10,000 of their home’s true value. A disability rating of 50% to 70% will qualify for a $5,000 exemption.

House Bill 254, co-sponsored by Rep. Adam Holmes (R-Nashport), has not yet been assigned to a House committee.

Downtown Marion to host Senior Day on Aug. 23

Senior citizens can enjoy special discounts, deals and specials during Downtown Marion Senior Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Several activities are planned at the Brickyard on Main. There will be Bingo and live entertainment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pay a $5 cover charge at the door to participate in Bingo from 11 a.m. to noon and enjoy a performance by Marion native John Garnes from noon to 1 p.m. Bingo prizes are from downtown businesses; door prizes are from local senior-oriented companies. Beginning at 1 p.m. from the Brickyard, Marion Area Transit will provide shuttle service for a guided tour of historic Downtown Marion.

Co-sponsors for the day include Kingston Residence of Marion, the Brickyard on Main, OhioHealth and the Downtown Marion Business Owner Collaborative. Also lending support are Center Street Community Medical Center, CenterWell, Gentiva, Snyder Funeral Homes, Steve Roush-Elder Law Attorney, Marion County Council on Aging, Marion Senior Center, and Senior Insurance Services.

Parking is available at the City Parking Lot, located at the northeast corner of South Prospect and West Church streets.

To learn more about downtown shops and restaurants, go to downtownmarion.com and visitmarionohio.com.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Water assistance program, homestead exemption bill, Marion Senior Day