Briefs: Wellness Wednesday event, Sally Maier tribute, volunteer firefighters training

Area Agency on Aging hosts third Wellness Wednesday on Sept. 13

ONTARIO — To prioritize the health and wellness of the community, the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Inc., in collaboration with Third Street Family Health Services, will host their third “Wellness Wednesday.” The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at 2131 Park Avenue West, door 300, in Ontario.

Wellness Wednesdays will share the importance of vaccinations and provide interactive classes emphasizing physical and mental wellness, such as exercise, nutrition, and self-care. By offering comprehensive resources and activities, the agency hopes to inspire positive lifestyle changes and encourage individuals to prioritize their health and happiness.

This event will address common misconceptions about vaccinations and allow individuals to have their questions answered directly by Third Street Family Health Services staff. Black Belt Pro Fitness will offer a martial arts mini-lesson along with a guided self-care activity led by Taylor Smith, Community Health Worker & Outreach coordinator with Area Agency on Aging.

Future dates for Wellness Wednesdays include Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13. These events and vaccinations are free. Gift card incentives in the amount of $50 will be given to those who get vaccinated and fill out a survey. RSVPs are not required.

Shelby library to salute local historian

SHELBY — Marvin Memorial Library, 29 W. Whitney Ave., will be hosting "Sally Maier's 95th Birthday" at 6 p.m. on Sept. 18. Sally is Shelby's local historian and curator of the Shelby Museum of History.

Sally Maier, curator at the Shelby Museum of History, will be honored Sept. 18 at the Marvin Memorial Library.

The library will be celebrating her accomplishments throughout her life for Shelby. All are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be provided.

Free training for all Ohio volunteer firefighters

COLUMBUS — Recommendations to improve the volunteer fire service in Ohio are underway with much more to come by the end of the year. One of the budget items and key initiatives to come out of the Governor’s Volunteer Fire Service Task Force is the waiver of all the State Fire Marshal Ohio Fire Academy fees for volunteer firefighters. This initiative ensures volunteer firefighters have free access to a vast array of training resources.

In April 2022, Gov. Mike DeWine convened the task force to examine Ohio’s volunteer fire service. This initiative, led by the Ohio Department of Commerce and chaired by State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon, consisted of elected officials and firefighters representing regions from every corner of the state. Their findings noted the need for affordable training for Ohio’s volunteer fire service.

To take advantage of this opportunity for free training, prospective firefighters are urged to contact their local volunteer fire department.

