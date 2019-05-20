Brienne of Tarth: from love triangles to knighthood, what's next for Game of Thrones' strongest female?

I’m just going to put it out there – Brienne of Tarth, or rather Ser Brienne of Tarth, is a feminist icon.

Not only does she rise above being rejected – if not resented – for her pragmatic and perfectionist approach to fighting, simply for being a woman, but she fails to falter as one of the most loyal, honest and determined women in Westeros.

By the Seven Kingdoms’ patriarchal standards, she simply doesn’t fit in. And is regularly belittled by inferior swordsmen who feel they should remind her. Not that being underrated has got in the way of her defeating the likes Loras Tyrell or The Hound (two of the greatest fighters in the realm).

With the final episode of Game of Thrones season 8 done and dusted, here is everything you need to know about Brienne of Tarth’s incredible story:

Who is Brienne of Tarth?

Brienne Tarth, commonly called Brienne of Tarth after her island home, is the only living child and heir of Lord Selwyn Tarth, Lord of Evenfall and head of House Tarth on the island of Tarth, located in the Narrow Sea off the coast of the Stormlands

By Westerosi standards she is unusually tall and muscular for a woman (therefore sometimes pejoratively referred to as Brienne the Beauty) but used her differences to her advantage by practicing martial activity from a young age.

Brienne was introduced in series two as a dedicated member of Renly Baratheon’s Kingsguard. His subsequent slaying at the hand of Melisandre’s smoke demon instigated a calamity of errors which turned her dream (of becoming a knight) into a nightmare (killing her fellow Kingsguard in self defence).

She then fled the camp to avoid being blamed for Renly’s death, swore her sword to Catelyn Stark, and eventually escorted hostage Jaime Lannister back to King’s Landing – their antagonism developing into an unexpected friendship.

Brienne of Tarth, left, battles with Sandor "The Hound" Clegane in season 5 More

Following the Red Wedding’s tragic murder of Catelyn Stark (and – well – the majority of our favourite characters), Brienne transferred her oath of protection to the dead woman’s children.

From here on, Westeros' strongest Lady found herself stuck in a messy love triangle. Wildling - and fellow almost-giant - Tormund Giantsbane fell for Brienne the moment he met her and dreamed about having 'giant babies' who would take over the world. Sadly for many Trienne/Bormund fans, Brienne fell for someone a little more unexpected.

A long-burgeoning romance between Jaime and Brienne blossomed after season eight's Battle of Winterfell. In one of the cringiest sex scenes fallouts to date, Brienne lost her virginity to the kingslayer only to be abandoned, hours later, when Jaime decided to flee back to his twincestual sister in Kings Landing.

His death, albeit in Cersei's arms, was exactly what Brienne fans were hoping for.

Who is Gwendoline Christie who plays her?

Gwendoline Christie was born on October 28, 1978 in Worthing, West Sussex and made her TV debut in the second season’s third episode in April 2012. She is just under 6ft 4in tall.

Starting off as a theatre actress, Christie’s collective playbill includes performances as the Queen in Shakespeare’s Cymbeline (alongside Tom Hiddleston) and Mag Wildwood in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.