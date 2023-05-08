Brier homeowners allegedly held at gunpoint and assaulted during robbery

Brier homeowners were allegedly held at gunpoint and assaulted during a robbery on Saturday.

Just after 11 p.m., police responded to a 911 of a robbery in the 22400 block of Brier Road. Police were told that three unknown dark-complected men, wearing ski masks and hoody’s, forced their way into the house. The homeowners were then held at gunpoint and one was assaulted.

After the men left, they fired a single gunshot in an unknown direction. A bullet casing was found on the property and no one was hurt by the gunshot.

The Brier Police Department said 10 officers from Brier, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds, and Mukilteo were on the scene within 3 minutes of the 911 call.

Anyone who lives in the area or has any information or video of a white sedan type vehicle is asked to call the Brier Police Department.