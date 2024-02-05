Briggs: A democratic socialist is 'going rogue' attacking Aaron Freeman on the Blue Line

A democratic socialist is rebranding Indianapolis as radical left — and it could cost the city at the Statehouse.

Jesse Brown, a first-term City-County Council member, has launched a vendetta against state Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, over bills targeting the Blue Line, the no-turn-on-red ban and other assorted legislation over the past few years.

Brown is making it personal against Freeman and infuriating council Democrats, leading to conversations about expelling him from their caucus.

Jesse Brown, the Democratic candidate for Indianapolis City Council District 13, talks to passersby on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, outside the John Boner Neighborhood Center in Indianapolis.

Brown added a Freedom from Freeman page to his political website and is fundraising off of Freeman's past quotes (sample: “I’m all for local government until it’s stupid. I'm happy to save the city from itself.”) in addition to a video showing the senator looking at his phone during emotional testimony from the mother of a girl who died while walking to school.

Brown has raised thousands of dollars, which he's pledging to give to Democrats' effort to defeat Freeman if he runs for reelection this year.

"If he thinks that he's being bullied right now, it hasn't even started," Brown told me of Freeman.

Where does it go from here?

Jesse Brown's humiliation agenda

"Well, that goes to November," he said. "That goes to unseating him and humiliating him at the polls."

Even though Freeman is the target, Brown's humiliation agenda is forcing Democrats on the council and at the Statehouse to answer for their affiliation with him. Several Democrats told me Brown's efforts are counter-productive.

Republicans controlled Indianapolis in the recent past. Since then, Democrats, from Mayor Joe Hogsett down, have cultivated a palatable moderate brand. That matters not only at the ballot box, but also in back rooms at the Statehouse, which are about the only places Marion County Democrats can hope to influence a legislature in which Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers.

Every year, Republicans including Freeman introduce bills that assert state control over Indianapolis matters, and every year, Democratic lawmakers rely on behind-the-scenes relationships and maneuvering to play defense and salvage as many of the city's interests as possible.

Democrats can't win on votes. They only win by persuading open-minded Republicans to join them.

Now, Brown has caught the attention of Republican lawmakers and conservative media, including WIBC, with his barrage against Freeman.

"I would love nothing more than respect and civility," Freeman said before the Senate passed Senate Bill 52, his legislation that would halt IndyGo from building the Blue Line with dedicated lanes. "You log into social media, go to whatever, you won't find a heck of a lot of that right now. None, actually. I've been called everything but a nice human being."

Politics is tribal. When Republican lawmakers see Freeman under attack, they might be less open to hearing from Democrats — on the Blue Line or any other issue — and more likely to rally around their besieged colleague.

Brown told me he's thought about that, but doesn't see much point in civility.

"I am adopting another strategy because the current strategy does not seem to be working," he said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett's restraint

Actually, given the odds, Democrats have a better record than you might expect. Freeman started filing bills targeting the Blue Line in 2020 and has lost each year, with this session's outcome yet to be determined.

Some Indianapolis-focused bills pass against Democrats' wishes, but most either fail or at least soften via amendments. A lot of people work hard to produce those results, from lawmakers (on both sides of the aisle) who represent Central Indiana to advocacy groups and people who show up to testify. It's a delicate balance.

Brown, who upset then-council vice president Zach Adamson in last year's Democratic primary, is comfortable throwing the status quo off balance. He feels, with some justification, that his east-side constituents gave him a mandate to do just that.

"I'm intentionally going rogue on this and not asking any other Democrat to dirty their hands," Brown said. "If it doesn't work, if people are pissed off, they can be pissed off at me and me alone, not at Democratic leadership."

That's not how this works. Brown is making himself the face of Indianapolis Democrats.

Brown could learn something about restraint from Hogsett, a mayor who has disappointed many on the left by not storming the Statehouse and fighting Freeman himself.

"I can tell you what I do," Hogsett told reporters last month, "and that is, I hide. It's been made clear to us that my active participation in these debates is not necessarily always well received. And I appreciate that."

He isn't making that up. There's a Hogsett Derangement Syndrome that causes some Republicans to view the conservative, pro-police, anti-tax Democratic mayor as … well, as what Brown actually is.

Legislative leadership has told the mayor's office that Hogsett's presence could repel Republicans. He has listened and stayed home on his end of Market Street.

Brown is hearing from people, too. He's hearing advice to tone it down. He's hearing that, one month into his first council term, the Democratic majority is seriously considering booting him out of their caucus because of the distraction he's causing.

He's hearing it. But he's promising not to change.

"Kicking me out would just be a way of trying to consolidate power," Brown said. "That's exactly the type of behavior that led to me unseating (Adamson). I have no intention of attacking any other Democrats. My scopes are set entirely on the Republicans."

Meanwhile, Democrats are catching strays for him. It's the price of purity politics.

Contact James Briggs at 317-444-4732 or james.briggs@indystar.com. Follow him on X and Threads at @JamesEBriggs.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Democratic socialist Jesse Brown attacks Aaron Freeman over Blue Line