Briggs: House Speaker Todd Huston owns the Blue Line now

Whatever happens to the Blue Line, it's on Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston now.

Huston took ownership of the bus rapid transit line Tuesday when the House Committee on Roads and Transportation voted 9-4 during an emotional meeting to block Indianapolis from designating street lanes as bus-only, which the Blue Line is designed to do along Washington Street. Now, Senate Bill 52 goes to the full House, where, if it passes, it would delay and likely kill the Blue Line by forfeiting $150 million in federal money tied to dedicated lanes.

Huston didn't have a vote Tuesday, but, for all practical purposes, he had all the votes. The committee's nine Republicans approved SB 52 with all the enthusiasm of hostages placating an off-screen captor. Their mouths said "yes," but their body language and tones said, "blech."

Rep. Jim Pressel, the Republican committee chairman, took a moment to praise Rep. Blake Johnson, D-Indianapolis, in one of the most unusual moments I've seen in a government meeting.

Johnson has worked for nearly a decade on the city's bus rapid transit project, including years of begging fellow lawmakers to preserve it, only to watch the Blue Line go off the rai-, err, dedicated lanes, just as it's nearing construction. Pressel acknowledged those efforts.

Indiana State Representative, Todd Huston, R-Fishers answers press questions after a House session on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

"Rep. Johnson has done more for anybody in his district than I've ever seen," Pressel said. "This is a tough vote for everybody up here."

The decision of how to vote looked a lot tougher for Republicans, though.

It was a tough vote because the state is ludicrously telling Indianapolis, and only Indianapolis, that the city doesn't have authority to decide how to use street lanes; it was a tough vote because people closest to this issue, including Johnson, shed tears in front of lawmakers while telling deeply personal stories about what the Blue Line means to them; it was a tough vote because not a single person showed up to support the bill Tuesday and, well, that's awkward; and it was a tough vote because Republican committee members couldn't even fake confidence that they were doing the right thing.

So, why'd they do it?

That's a question for Huston, the powerful Republican House speaker, who showed his cards in January when he said the Blue Line needed another look despite it being one of the most debated and voted-on projects in state history.

At the time, Huston cited concerns of Washington Street business owners, who have since mostly recanted their objections, and he raised the new possibility of Indiana taking control of Meridian and Washington streets (likely unwelcome additions to the state Department of Transportation portfolio).

Huston's motivation is unclear. Some lawmakers and city officials are convinced Huston is preoccupied with passing SB 52 as retaliation for Mayor Joe Hogsett's criticism of the legislature during his reelection campaign last year. If so, that'd be an odd reprisal, since Hogsett never endorsed the transit referendum that funded the project and probably isn't losing sleep over the bill's outcome.

I reached out to Huston's office with questions about why he wanted the roads committee to pass SB 52 against Republicans' all-to-apparent reservations and didn't hear back.

Whatever the reason, Huston is acting as Sen. Aaron Freeman's patron in the House. Freeman for years has taken aim at IndyGo and Indianapolis' bus rapid transit project through a variety of legislative tactics. His bills kept dying in the House under the weight of common sense and tireless advocates who've repeatedly explained the Blue Line's benefits.

Those benefits include rebuilt streets, sidewalks and more on the federal government's tab, a legitimate transit connection between downtown and the airport and incentives for developers to invest along a Washington Street corridor that is decades beyond its prime and in desperate need of revitalization.

Once again, the advocacy worked. Pressel commended the Blue Line defenders for a job well done.

"Thank you for taking the time — I wish more people would take the time to actually come and present their case," Pressel said at one point, marveling at the dedication of those who came to speak.

Then, one by one, he and his fellow Republicans took the "tough vote" toward sending SB 52 to the full House and killing the project. It doesn't make sense, not without Huston, and not without some unusual level of arm twisting, threats or promises behind the scenes.

I wrote last month that the Irvington businesses raising a fuss over the Blue Line gave Freeman an ax, or at least a pretext, to kill the Blue Line. But Freeman couldn't convince the House on his own to let him swing it. It's out of his hands now. Huston has grabbed hold and accepted full responsibility for the fate of a project that has been in development for nearly a decade.

If Huston wants to finish the job for Freeman without looking into the eyes of people affected by SB 52, it'd at least be nice to know why he's doing it.

Contact James Briggs at 317-444-4732 or james.briggs@indystar.com. Follow him on X and Threads at @JamesEBriggs.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: SB 52: House Speaker Todd Huston owns the Blue Line