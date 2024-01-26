Briggs: Indianapolis will miss Gov. Eric Holcomb when he's gone

The feud between the Statehouse and City-County Building is petty — and it could get much worse.

Beyond the public tug-of-war over who makes basic policy decisions for Indianapolis, city and state leaders are quietly finding common ground and enjoying a long run of success.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett have coincided in their respective offices during an economic boom for Indianapolis, the COVID-19 pandemic notwithstanding, as well as Central Indiana more broadly. They might not be best friends, but their administrations have spent seven years closing deals and avoiding silly fights.

When I asked Hogsett about those productive city-state relationships Wednesday, he cited the proposed $600 million redevelopment of Circle Centre Mall as the most recent example.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb poses for a photo Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, inside his Indiana Statehouse office. Holcomb is entering his last year of his second term as governor. "I'm proud of what this team has accomplished over an eight year period," he said in an interview with IndyStar. "We've ushered in a number of programs that I'm pretty darn proud of, one of which is a big health initiative that's in its infancy right now. But it is going to positively affect 86 of 92 counties that opted in."

"That would not have happened had the city and state not been working collaboratively and cooperatively together to encourage, A., the ownership group to sell the property and then, B., Hendricks to come in and lead the development," Hogsett said. "That's just a good example of a transformative project for downtown Indianapolis that, frankly, will probably take five to 10 years."

"I'll be long gone by that time," he added.

Hogsett isn't the only one with a ticking clock.

Holcomb is in his last year as governor. The Republican gubernatorial primary, which most likely will determine his successor in this red state, includes several candidates who could adopt more hostile postures toward the blue capital city:

The old adage that "all politics is local" no longer holds. Now, all politics is Trump.

Holcomb first won office in 2016 without having to kiss the ring of Trump, at least not in the flamboyant style required today to pass Republican muster, and he's navigated two terms with relative (though not total) freedom from Trumpian-style politics.

Braun, Crouch and Doden, meanwhile, are bickering on social media over who loves Trump most. Whatever feelings about Trump they have suppressed for the sake of ambition, every member of that trio is making it clear they intend to govern as a Trumpist.

As Hogsett credited state officials for the city's success, he named Holcomb; Earl Goode, the governor's chief of staff; Republican leaders of the House and Senate; and a more curious name: Brad Chambers.

Chambers, the former state commerce secretary, is also running for governor. It's no coincidence that Chambers is the favorite among Central Indiana pragmatists — and happens to be the lone Republican candidate withholding praise from Trump.

Hogsett did not endorse Chambers' candidacy, nor would he as a Democrat, but Chambers' name often comes up among city and business leaders who view him as a key to the city's recent economic success and consider him a likely ally in the future — if he were to win.

So far, that doesn't seem likely. Chambers' bid appears to be a longshot despite his financial advantage. Meanwhile, Braun has Trump's endorsement — which carries substantial weight in Indiana — and name ID that the other candidates can only envy.

Braun's election could mark a return to Mike Pence-era politics in which the governor's and mayor's offices skirmished over deals and credit-taking in ways that infused even victories — such as Salesforce's move downtown — with tension.

Meanwhile, the far-right flanks of Republican legislative caucuses continue to wrestle for power, making it unclear how long Indiana General Assembly leadership will be rooted in Central Indiana, often a saving grace for the city.

When spreading praise among state government leaders who have been crucial to the city's success, Hogsett told me, "I don't want to leave out legislative leadership, which is functionally different than the caucuses themselves."

For now, that is true. And, for now, the city has a partner in the governor's office.

The Holcomb era has been good for Indianapolis. His successor will determine whether that continues, or whether it's more politically advantageous to own the Indianapolis libs, MAGA-style.

