Briggs' mailbag: Goodbye to IndyStar comments and (probably) the Blue Line

New week, new mailbag.

I'm still figuring out the best way to make this work as a recurring feature. While not everyone loved using a Google form, I'm going to ask you to use the form below if you have questions you'd like me to consider for next week (more on that in a moment).

On a personal note, I'm starting my fifth week back at IndyStar and I just want to say how much I appreciate all the feedback you continue to send, however you choose to send it. Even the messages telling me I wasn't missed!

Onto the mail.

John Simmons: Does Indy Star plan to keep the comments section on its articles?

Your timing is prescient, John. The online comments are going away Friday. Our executive editor, Eric Larsen, explained that in his own column.

I'll miss the comments more than most people. I read them and have found plenty of insightful and touching messages on my columns. But the comments have become increasingly toxic and hateful, leaving little room for people who want to engage in constructive dialogue.

IndyStar is ending online comments.

While I had nothing to do with the decision to eliminate comments, this mailbag illustrates their lack of utility. When I solicited questions through a Google form, I received more than 80 responses. When I suggested people use the comments section to submit questions last week, I didn't receive any there. People don't seem to want to use the comments section even when prompted.

So, back to the Google form. I'm open to feedback on what works best for mailbag questions going forward.

Meanwhile, RIP comments.

Attabey Rodríguez Benítez: I moved from Michigan to Indiana, and I was surprised to find that there aren't buses from the main station to the airport (neither public transportation or private). Is there a reason for this?

Another well-timed question! There is a plan in place to build what's called the Blue Line, a cheap and fast light rail-like bus line from Indianapolis International Airport to downtown (and beyond, all the way to the Hancock County line), but it's facing an existential threat in the state legislature.

Sen. Aaron Freeman's Senate Bill 52 is ostensibly about forcing IndyGo to share lanes on Washington Street between cars and buses. But, if it passes, I don't think we'll see the Blue Line get built in any form, which means we'll lose the opportunity for high-quality transit to and from the airport, and the city will miss out on completion of what was supposed to be a three-route bus rapid transit system.

IndyGo's planned design for the Blue Line bus rapid transit route.

Freeman's argument is that he's just asking for a brief pause in the Blue Line's planning process, as well as a common sense shift to shared lanes. I don't see much to negotiate here, though, because I think IndyGo and the city are right to insist on dedicated bus lanes. The current plan would make the buses faster and streets safer without materially worsening car commute times.

Most importantly, IndyGo is ready to bid out the Blue Line this year, with a heavy reliance on federal money. If that doesn't happen as planned, and IndyGo is forced to alter the plan because of a new state law, IndyGo will have to re-apply for grants and costs will escalate to the point that the city probably will miss its window to build the project.

Freeman has 20 co-authors on his bill in the Senate and House Speaker Todd Huston has spoken favorably of the bill. The most optimistic Blue Line supporters I've talked to who are familiar with the political dynamics tell me they think they see only a 50-50 chance of prevailing.

The Blue Line is the most-needed route of the bus rapid transit lines, in large part because of the airport connection, so it's extremely frustrating that IndyGo didn't start with that one, but here we are. I think Freeman's proposal will pass in some form, meaning there's a very good chance the Blue Line will be scrapped. After that, it would likely take many, many years to establish the type of airport transit you're looking for.

Jim Clark: Will Star reporters ever hold a Republican’s feet to the fire over their participation in the January 6 insurrection?

I wrote what I consider to be a pretty tough column on Indiana Republicans that day. But I sense what you're really asking is: When will media (including IndyStar) convince everyone to see Jan. 6 the way you do? The answer is never.

At this point, there is more than enough information available for people to make up their minds about what happened Jan. 6. It seems bad to me that a president invited violence to the nation's capital in order to prevent a routine step in the transfer of power, while also making his vice president a mob target, but many people disagree and want to put that same president back in power for reasons ranging from unwavering partisan identity to earnest belief in widely disseminated lies and conspiracy theories.

You didn't ask about this, but your question gets to the heart of what I choose to write about, and why. When I weigh column topics, I try to pick spots where I can nudge people to change their minds or, at least, to consider new perspectives. What's the point of opinion writing if you're not at least trying to persuade?

Three years after Jan. 6, nothing I write is going to change anyone's minds about that day or about Indiana Republicans' role in it. I'll continue to reference it when writing about people involved in that day's proceedings, but I don't see much value in relitigating the meaning of what happened.

That's all for this week. I'll do it again next week. In the meantime, if you choose to use the online comments one last time, make it count. I'll be reading. As always, you can email me at james.briggs@indystar.com.

