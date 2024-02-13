Briggs' mailbag: I'm one of the last local newspaper columnists

Happy NBA All-Star Week, and welcome to mailbag No. 4.

I said I'd keep writing these if you kept reading and sending questions, and here we are. This has been one of my favorite parts of the job since returning to IndyStar because I'm writing about topics I'd never consider on my own. Thanks for keeping it going.

As always, you can submit questions through the Google form at the bottom of the online article page or email me at the address below. Onto the mail.

Why is Gov. Eric Holcomb involving himself in this Texas issue? He is not up for reelection. The governor of Texas is thumbing his nose at the Supreme Court and now our governor is saying he agrees with thumbing his nose at the court. This does not represent Hoosier values.

There were several questions this week regarding Holcomb's engagement with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his decision to send the Indiana National Guard to the border. You can read the governor's explanation for yourself.

Holcomb describes it as an earnest effort to provide assistance where the federal government is failing and Democrats are calling it a publicity stunt. I don't have any special insight, but I'd guess reality is somewhere in the middle.

It's important to note that Republicans sincerely care about illegal border crossings to an extent that Democrats can't seem to wrap their minds around. The left would do well to take the issue a little more seriously.

On the other hand, President Biden and congressional Democrats agreed to a deal that many Republicans acknowledged would have led to tougher enforcement. The deal died, largely because former President Trump and his allies in Congress want to campaign on border chaos instead of fixing the problem.

If you read Holcomb's IndyStar column, he calls on Congress to address both illegal and legal immigration. Ultimately, that's what matters. Anything Indiana does will have a marginal effect, at most.

Brent Morrison: Do you ever see a columnist like Herb Caen in San Francisco, Mike Royko in Chicago or The Star's own Thomas R. Keating, ever being in the newspapers again?

The days of every city having a fedora-wearing newspaper columnist sitting on high passing judgment on the cultural and political figures below are over.

That doesn't mean the all-powerful columnist is extinct. The role is evolving in the digital age.

For modern corollaries, look to Kara Swisher, a feared writer and podcaster in the tech world, or Mike Allen, a prolific newsletter writer once dubbed "the man the White House wakes up to."

To the point of the question, though, these types of figures are disappearing at the local level (a reality I've thought a lot about with regard to my career choices). As newsrooms have contracted, they've focused more on filling nuts-and-bolts beat positions than replacing columnists, who are (let's be honest) expendable.

As a result, that path has largely faded and younger journalists — who might have aspired to become columnists 30 years ago — are now aiming to become investigative journalists.

All in all, I'd say that trend isn't bad. Trading take mongers for investigative journalists is usually a sound decision. Still, as I've said since returning to IndyStar, I think there is a place for columnists to facilitate important conversations and add value to subscriptions. I hope we can add more.

As a reader myself, I've always gravitated toward columnists — the writers who didn't just report, but also made me feel something. I probably wouldn't be in this job if I hadn't read Mitch Albom, who's still writing for The Detroit Free Press.

I'm fortunate to have grown up when columnists were abundant. I followed their examples until I found my own lane. That would be much harder, if not impossible, now. My best guess is future journalists who come up in the local opinion space will find their voices in newsletters, because there just aren't many columnist jobs.

This work is less prestigious than it used to be. I don't wear a fedora and I'm not a power broker in the style of the names above (especially Royko), but I'll have to do for now.

Can you bring comments back? I'm planning to end my subscription if not.

It's not my call, but I wouldn't bring back comments even if I could. They mostly consisted of juvenile name-calling. There are so many places where you can find that for free!

Why is there no one of color in the Indianapolis 500? I get tired of the hype surrounding the 500 when there are no African-Americans in the race. All other major sporting events are diverse.

It's not exactly true that all other major sporting events are diverse, but I take your point.

My former colleague Jim Ayello tackled this question a few years ago and came up with a couple answers.

Willy T. Ribbs, the first Black driver to race in the Indianapolis 500, said teams, owners and sponsors "don't care" about recruiting for diversity. Mark Miles, the CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., framed the problem as a lack of resources. Basically, racing is expensive and no one has the money to train drivers on spec.

"The funnel at the top end is just very narrow, and your likelihood of being a racer has a lot to do with what you’re exposed to growing up," Miles told Ayello in 2017.

My read is someone would have to spend many millions of dollars to intentionally recruit, train and support Black drivers with no expectation of a return on investment, and no one is doing that.

Christine Hansen: How does Purdue manage to keep tuition constant? Is it by a business model that makes entrance more difficult for low-paying, in-state residents and saving spots for high-paying out-of-state and foreign students?

Inside Higher Ed looked at that issue in 2018 and found exactly what you're saying — a drop in Indiana residents attending Purdue and an increase in out-of-state students. The university disputed those findings.

Since then, Purdue has continued to lock in tuition at $9,992 per year for in-state students through spring 2026, which will be a 12-year streak. Purdue couldn't have accomplished that through a single admissions gimmick.

There are downsides to eschewing price increases for over a decade, but I'm not buying the argument that Purdue's tuition freeze has been bad for in-state students. By the time the freeze ends, hundreds of thousands of students will have benefitted from it. Purdue also has indirectly helped students elsewhere by keeping pressure on other universities to compete.

There are several answers to how Purdue has done it, including cutting overhead costs, delaying investments in some areas and receiving state funding. For example, Purdue's student newspaper The Exponent notes, the Indiana General Assembly approved budget increases of 4% in 2024 and 6% in 2025.

"This is the most generous operating budget we've had in many years," Purdue President Mung Chiang said in June, per The Exponent.

Purdue's new president probably didn't want to kick off the post-Mitch Daniels era by raising tuition. The university's sub-$10,000 tuition deal is probably hitting the limits of sustainability, though. It's been an amazing streak.

I'm here doing this job because of your support. Thank you, thank you, thank you. If you can't use the Google form, you can send questions for future mailbags to james.briggs@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Briggs' mailbag: Holcomb's Texas border plan, Purdue's tuition freeze