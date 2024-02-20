Briggs' mailbag: Todd Rokita's Orwellian turn; why Indiana sucks for renters

Hosting a major event is kind of like having family over for the holidays. It's great to have everyone here, but it's also nice to get the city back to ourselves.

Before I get to new mail, I want to look back to a question from last week. I wrote about the dearth of Black drivers in the Indianapolis 500 and received some great feedback on things worth mentioning.

A few readers noted Myles Rowe, a 23-year-old driver ascending toward the IndyCar Series thanks in part to Penske Entertainment's Race for Equality & Change.

There's also a nonprofit called NXG Youth Motorsports Inc., which is preparing children of color for careers in racing. Thanks to everyone who reached out with additional context.

Kenda Resler Friend: It is both tragic and embarrassing that Indiana is one of only six states in the nation to not have a rent escrow law in place to help protect renters when the landlord does not make necessary repairs. Why does our state take this stance and is there ever hope for catching up with the rest of the country in providing protection from bad landlords?

All questions about why Indiana sucks for renters point to the Indiana Apartment Association.

The Indiana Apartment Association is an interest group representing landlords and property managers. Because landlords and property managers prefer to do whatever they want without scrutiny or regulation, their trade organization opposes all policies that might give tenants a shred of leverage in cases where they are being victimized by bad landlords.

The IAA has amassed immense power at the Statehouse and wields it like a cartoon villain tying renters to the train tracks — except, unlike the cartoons, tenants' rights always get run over.

This year, the IAA is single-handedly advancing legislation to kill a special district, previously granted by the Indiana General Assembly, which would make improvements to downtown by taxing property owners. Last year, the IAA led the charge to kill a bill that would have required landlords to repair heat, water or electricity within 24 hours of tenants losing them.

Multiple holes in drywall are seen Thursday, July 20, 2023, inside the kitchen of Vinebrook Homes renter Ayanna White (pictured). White's home, which sits on the east side of Indianapolis, has had numerous issues including an over-the-sink cabinet falling off the wall and onto the head of White. The screws used to hold the cabinet in place completely pulled from the wall. The cabinet still sits unmounted atop White's washer and dryer.

In 2020, the IAA pushed through surprise legislation — Indianapolis officials learned about it an hour before a hearing — that banned Indianapolis from requiring landlords to notify tenants of their rights or regulating landlords' screening processes, security deposits, applications, disclosures, fees and "any other aspect of the landlord-tenant relationship." The legislation also banned cities from putting the burden of proof on landlords during disputes in which tenants claim they have been evicted for retaliatory reasons such as advocating for, you know, having water or heat.

Indiana is a state where landlords can subject tenants to uninhabitable conditions — and I have seen this first hand — while forcing them to keep paying rent or risk being evicted and losing housing altogether. Indiana is like that because the IAA and its members want it that way.

Yet, as the IAA explained in 2020, it "supports enacting protections for tenants on a state level that keeps Hoosiers in their homes and provides relief directly to tenants who have been wronged."

Laughable.

The IAA has donated seven figures worth of money to Republican lawmakers over the past decade and has about as good a record any lobbyist could hope for at the Statehouse. It's not just Democrats who find the organization malicious. Consider Ryan Vaugh, a Republican and former chief of staff to Mayor Greg Ballard, who said this in 2020:

"I must say that in all my time in public service, whether it was leading the (City-County Council), serving as the Mayor’s Chief of Staff, of just general community advocacy, I have never encountered a more disingenuous organization than the (Indiana Apartment Association) and that’s saying something."

My IndyStar colleagues and I have done several investigations over the years showing how landlords destroy the lives of powerless renters. After Indianapolis attempted to help renters with some mild reforms, the IAA came along, twirling its mustache, and shocked everyone with legislation that seemingly appeared out of nowhere and breezed through the legislature. The status quo prevails.

Naturally, the IAA is now fighting the downtown economic enhancement district by arguing the state and city passed it without giving the public a chance to understand it or weigh in. The bad faith runs deep with this group.

Isn't Attorney General Todd Rokita's webpage, with unsubstantiated complaints about school materials, functionally worthless and just trolling schools for political points?

Yes.

I considered writing a whole column about Rokita's Eyes on Education website, but I found it too ridiculous to summon the righteous indignation I'd need for an earnest critique.

Start with the name. Creating a platform where you invite students, parents, neighbors and anyone else on the planet to report subversive teachings in schools and calling it "Eyes on Education" is just about the most overtly Orwellian government initiative I've ever heard of.

Seriously. If you Google "'1984' book cover," you will literally see a bunch of eyeballs staring back at you. It's so on the nose that I imagine whoever came up with it must have been cackling. Whoever you are, just know: I see you and part of me is laughing with you.

Eyes on Education is obviously bad and even a little chilling. You can add it to Rokita's record as a malignant force in Indiana. But it's not healthy to get worked up over everything. Some things are just too stupid.

My family recently visited Newfields. The museum's new look was excellent. What happened to the leadership? Did the big-money donors pull the plug on diversity? What is the deal?

IndyStar's Domenica Bongiovanni wrote a detailed account of what's publicly known about why CEO Colette Pierce Burnette left Newfields in November. Unfortunately, it still isn't much.

Newfields says it's still committed to diversity, but won't explain why the organization's first Black CEO left after a short tenure. There are a couple possible explanations for why no one is saying more.

One is that litigation is forthcoming — perhaps from Burnette — and we could learn more that way.

Another possibility is Newfields just doesn't care what you think. The museum has enough business momentum with its "core white audience," as Newfields infamously put it, that the recriminations over Burnett's departure and the nonresponse are playing out in a parallel universe from memberships, admissions, donations and special events.

At least, that's how Newfields is acting.

