‘Bright’ 40-year-old is found shot dead in alley, Texas cops say. Officers seek killer

Officers in Texas are seeking the public’s help finding a person accused of killing a 40-year-old woman in an alleyway..

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio said in an Aug. 17 news release officers were dispatched to an alleyway July 23 for reports of a “major accident.”

Police found the victim, Jennifer Jones, with several gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of the crashed car, according to the news release. Her death is being investigated as a murder, but police did not release any information about a potential suspect.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 with information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Jones, who lived in San Antonio for the last 20 years, grew up in Oklahoma before later attending Midland High School in Texas. An obituary calls her “a bright, fun and irreplaceable light.”

“She was fiercely loyal, loved her family and friends ferociously, and was loved even more,” according to the obituary. “Despite not having any, Jenni loved all children as her own. She had an innate charisma that would liven any room and leave one feeling like every conversation ended too soon.”

