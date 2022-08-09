Bright Futures scholarships to honor fallen Joplin police officers

Aug. 9—Bright Futures Joplin announced Monday that it has established scholarships honoring two Joplin police officers killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

The Officer Jake Reed Memorial Scholarship and the Corporal Ben Cooper Memorial Scholarship will benefit two Joplin High School graduates majoring in criminal justice at Missouri Southern State University in the 2023-24 academic year.

Bright Futures Joplin on Wednesday will formally present checks for $3,585 to each scholarship fund. The funds were raised via the organization's springtime Guns & Hoses event, which pitted the Joplin Police Department against the Joplin Fire Department in a friendly basketball game that doubled as a benefit.

Cooper, 46, and Reed, 27, were fatally shot March 8 after responding to a disturbance at a shopping center near Fourth Street and Geneva Avenue. Cooper died that day; Reed died three days later after his organs were taken for donation.

A third officer, Rick Hirshey, was shot in the face by a bullet that pierced the windshield of his cruiser, and he was hospitalized for eight days. He spent more than three months on medical leave to recover from the shooting before returning to duty in late June.

The suspect, 40-year-old Anthony Felix, was fatally shot that day by Joplin police Capt. Will Davis. A Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation and the Jasper County prosecutor concluded that the officer used justified force in that shooting, the police chief announced last month.